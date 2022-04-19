Share
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down with a Fresh Insult After Her Attack on Christian Singers Sparked Backlash

 By Abby Liebing  April 19, 2022 at 8:42am
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was accused of bigotry after a critical tweet about a group of Christians singing worship songs on a plane.

Omar decided to respond to the backlash by doubling down with an insult.

“And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown,” she tweeted on Monday.

That came in response to a tweet from left-wing journalist Ernest Owens saying “A point was made” with Omar’s original tweet.

The tweet that garnered so much criticism was posted on the Saturday before Easter.

The congresswoman, a Muslim who came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia, posted a video of a worship leader with a guitar singing Christian songs on a plane.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane,” she wrote. “How do you think it will end?”

Many accused Omar of being anti-Christian and ungrateful and showing a lack of understanding of America’s religious freedoms.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado took a different approach, giving Omar a “shout out” and saying her “anti-Christian hate helped propel a song praising Jesus to 33 million views over Easter weekend.”

The Democrat responded by saying, “Anti-Christian hate? You need to stop projecting your bigotry. Religious bigots like you always think others hold the same hate they have in their hearts. It’s Ramadan and I am gonna pray for y’all. May God cleanse your hearts.”


On Tuesday morning, Omar addressed the issue again when she retweeted a column by “cultural critic” Noah Berlatsky for NBC News defending her and attacking the Christians in the video and elsewhere.

Berlatsky claimed that “people of all faiths in conservative states are subject to the theocratic dictates of the Christian right.”

“As the backlash to Omar shows, Christian identity politicians and activists love to complain about persecution,” he wrote. “They label Omar or anyone else who questions them as prejudiced.

“But in reality, Christians have enormous social and political power in the U.S. They can sweep politicians into office. They can force pregnant people to give birth. They can even force you to listen to them sing 30,000 feet up in the air.”

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
