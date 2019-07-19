Ilhan Omar Doubles Down, Promises To Continue Being a ‘Nightmare’ for Trump

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota on Thursday promised to be a “nightmare” for President Donald Trump.

Omar is among the House Democrats who have banded together under the name “the squad” and were also targeted by Trump in a series of tweets that essentially told Omar and her allies to go back to the places they came from if they do not wish to support America.

“The reality is everybody talks about how [Trump] is threatened because we criticize him,” Omar said during a welcome at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“But the reality is he is threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes our dignity and our humanity,” she said.

“His nightmare is seeing the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country welcome someone like me as their member of Congress.”

TRENDING: McConnell Defies Media on Live TV, Says Trump’s Comments on ‘the Squad’ Didn’t Go Far Enough

She then made a promise to Trump and the nation at large.

“We are going to continue being a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us,” she said.

Omar, the subject of “send her back” chants at Trump’s Wednesday rally in North Carolina, attacked Trump before leaving Washington for her home district.

“I believe he is fascist,” Omar said, according to Fox News.

Are the policies of Rep. Ilhan Omar a threat to America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (327 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

“I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned our country that is supposed to be a country that we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place.”

Trump dismissed the Minneapolis gathering as another put-up job in a series of tweets aimed at Omar.

“It is amazing how the Fake News Media became ‘crazed’ over the chant ‘send her back’ by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted.

“It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history!”

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

RELATED: Watch: Video Captures Confrontation as Clerk Tells Hispanic Customers To Go Back to Own Country

….State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Omar appeared Thursday night at a town hall on the progressive proposal to create Medicare for all, where she was joined by Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

“I know there are a lot of people that are trying to distract us now, but I want you all to know that we are not going to let them,” Omar said at the town hall, CNN reported. “I’m going to continue to do the work on behalf of the 5th (District), because you all send me to Washington to do the important work of progressing our country.”

At the event, Jayapal called Omar “a great American, a great patriot, a great champion for workers … who is shaking up Congress and the United States of America in all the best ways.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.