Ilhan Omar Flees Fox Reporter Drilling Her About Hamas Terrorists: 'Ignore This Crazy Lady'

The “squad” has a different definition of “crazy” when it comes to questioning terrorist attacks.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the leftist Democrat from Minnesota, a woman as well known for downplaying terrorist atrocities as she is for her hatred of Israel, was tracked down Friday by a Fox Business Network on Capitol Hill seeking comment about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

She didn’t take the questions well.

Check out the interaction here.

FOX NEWS REPORTER: “Are you okay with Hamas terrorists continuing to exist?” ILHAN OMAR: “Ignore this crazy lady” pic.twitter.com/oQkG0JMW83 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 20, 2023

The Fox reporter was Hillary Vaughn, the wife of irrepressible Fox News reporter Steven Doocy and a terror in her own right to the far-left “squad” in the House of Representatives.

In the week after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, Vaughn made national news when she peppered Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Tlaib’s reaction to the slaughter and got no response.

On Friday, Omar failed to respond as well, except she launched a verbal attack on Vaughn once she’d gotten safely away from Vaughn’s questions.

“Ignore this crazy lady,” Omar told a man who barred Vaughn from the elevator Omar had fled to. “Don’t worry about her.”

Apparently, to Omar, Vaughn is “crazy” for questioning the decision by Omar and her squadmates to sponsor a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict before Israel has even gotten those responsible for the Oct. 7 slaughter.

Vaughn is “crazy” for questioning whether peace is even possible between Israel and an organization of murderous Islamists dedicated to wiping out the Jewish state.

“How can Israel have a cease-fire with terrorists whose mission is to wipe out their existence?” Vaughn asked Omar.

To reasonable people, that’s a reasonable question — if only because its absurdity demonstrates the absurdity of the leftist line being propagated by the “squad,” deluded college students and academics, and leftists on the streets of American cities.

For the pro-Palestinian side, Israel is the aggressor, even as it mourns its dead and seeks the release of hostages kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack. For the left, even righteous retaliation should be refused to Israel in the name of a spurious “peace.”

The fact that Omar had the arrogance to ignore the questions, the fact that she fled in lieu of turning to answer, spoke volumes about the intellectual poverty of American radicals who’ve cast their lot or the blood-soaked perpetrators of Palestinian terrorism.

For the contemporary left, even questioning how a civilized country is supposed to deal with an entity of evil that’s explicitly devoted to its destruction is supposed to be “crazy.”

The vast majority of Americans know better — notwithstanding a lying establishment media and campuses rife with crazies.

As even a CNN poll found in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, American sympathy is overwhelmingly on Israel’s side in the current conflict (though, regrettably, the finding was diluted among younger respondents and Democrats).

The hard fact is, the “sane” side in this fight is not on the side of savages who slaughter civilians, behead babies and use the rape women as a weapon of war.

The fact that Ilhan Omar appears to think the opposite says more about her than she will probably ever know.

