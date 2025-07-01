Ilhan Omar Gets Major Backlash for Celebrating the Wrong 'Independence Day'

Much like economics, the modern Democratic Party’s intellectual and spiritual depravity allows for analysis on both micro and macro levels.

For instance, on the micro level, we have Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Elected Democrats such as Omar have shown no qualms about publicly trumpeting their disdain for the United States and its history. And that wickedness has infected the party as a whole.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Omar wished a “Happy Independence Day” to her native Somalia — a gesture that would bother no one if the congresswoman had not repeatedly denigrated her adopted home country.

Last month, on the leftist “Democracy Now!” podcast, Omar sounded a very different note about the United States.

“To have a democracy, a beacon of hope, for the world to now be turned into one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets, without any regard for people’s Constitutional rights, while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up, like a failed dictator with a military parade. It is really shocking,” she said.

Likewise, as Republican National Committee communications director Zach Parkinson noted on X, Omar had a less-than-flattering Independence Day message for Americans in 2018.

Should Ilhan Omar return to Somalia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1448 Votes) No: 0% (3 Votes)

“We shouldn’t revise history,” Omar wrote seven years ago. “We’re a country built on stolen land and the backs of slaves. Independence Day allows us to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go.”

Meanwhile, others reminded Omar that she lives in America now and should go back to Somalia if she prefers it.

This is America. July 4th is Independence Day. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025

Why don’t you go back there if you love it so much and think America sucks??? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025

If Somalia is worthy of celebrating “65 years of independence,” why did you have to flee it? Why haven’t you gone back? Why’d you marry your brother to get him out there too? Seems odd to cheer a place you ran away from. https://t.co/CsA5efXo04 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 1, 2025

In fairness, Omar has plenty of company among the America-hating cranks.

A Gallup poll released Monday showed that while 92 percent of Republicans expressed pride in being American, only 36 percent of Democrats did. By comparison, as recently as 2001, that number for Democrats stood at 87 percent.

Moreover, Republicans’ patriotism has never wavered. Even during the tyrannical administration of former President Joe Biden, Republicans’ pride in being American never dipped below the mid-80s.

Democrats, however, have not forgiven their fellow citizens for electing President Donald Trump.

As the following graph demonstrates, Democrats’ hatred of America corresponds to Trump’s political ascendancy.

GALLUP: A record-low 58% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American

——

% who are extremely/very proud to be an American GOP: 92%

Dem: 36%

Indie: 53%

Men: 63%

Women: 55%

White: 66%

Non-white. 45%

18-34: 36%

35-54: 60%

55+: 72% pic.twitter.com/Eap1cSuXWj — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 30, 2025

In short, Omar might sound like an extreme, America-hating leftist with foreign allegiances. But she does not occupy the political fringe. In fact, she represents the modern Democratic Party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.