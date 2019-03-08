SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:13am
Print

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota jabbed John McCain’s family Thursday after conservative commentator Meghan McCain branded Omar’s rhetoric as “dangerous.”

Omar, a Muslim, has been at the center of controversy over her remarks about Israel. As reported by The Western Journal, her detractors, who include many top House Democrats, have said she has crossed the line into anti-Semitism. She and her supporters insist her comments are simply encouraging America to consider a new perspective on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

McCain, who is the daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, waded into the controversy about Omar on Thursday as part of her comments on the ABC show “The View.”

“With the rise of anti-Semitism in this country, is it more important to defend party politics, or is it more important to defend anti-Semitism?” McCain mused, referring to a referendum drafted by House Democrats that at one time was going to focus on anti-Semitism. After objections from the progressive wing of the party, the final resolution condemns hateful speech in general.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

McCain said that Omar is allowed a freedom to castigate Israel that is denied to others.

“We can have conversations all day long about how you feel about Palestinian politics, Israeli politics, how you feel about (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. … I just present this question, which may be an uncomfortable one: If what Ilhan Omar has been saying for the past few weeks were said by a white Republican male, how would you be reacting to it right now?” she said.

During the show, McCain appeared to choke up in speaking of former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Connecticut Independent, and his wife, Hadassah, an Orthodox Jew. She called them part of her “family.”

“And just because I don’t technically have Jewish family that are blood-related to me doesn’t mean that I don’t take this as seriously,” she said.

Was Rep. Omar wrong to criticize John McCain?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

McCain then said that Omar’s rhetoric should alarm Jews and non-Jews alike.

“It is very dangerous, very dangerous and I think we collectively as Americans on both sides, what Ilhan Omar is saying is very scary to me. It’s very scary to a lot of people, and I don’t think you have to be Jewish to recognize that.”

Omar replied by retweeting a post from Medhi Hasan, who writes for the Intercept and is a host for Al Jazeera.

RELATED: New York Times Columnist Accuses Ilhan Omar of Being a ‘Bridge Destroyer’

“Meghan’s late father literally sang ‘bomb bomb bomb Iran’ and insisted on referring to his Vietnamese captors as ‘g–ks’. He also, lest we forget, gave the world Sarah Palin. So a little less faux outrage over a former-refugee-turned-freshman-representative pls,” the post read.

McCain did not let that rest.

“@IlhanMN retweeting trash like this is beneath a sitting member of Congress, as is her blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Democratic Party looking the other way only helps Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020,” she tweeted.

On Twitter, posters reacted to the fuss.

On Friday, President Donald Trump referenced the issue of Democrats’ stand on Israel by calling the Democratic party the “anti-Israel party, anti-Jewish party,” according to a White House media pool report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Ex-ISIS Jihadi Says Hundreds Were Smuggled from Islamic State To Become Sleeper Cells
Report: Trump To Take On Congress, Demand $8.6 Billion for Border Wall
Howard Schultz Tears into Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal: ‘Let’s Propose Things That Are True’
Roy Moore Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Another Run
Disgraced Musician Released from Jail for 2nd Time in Weeks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×