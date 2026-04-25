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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a hearing before the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a hearing before the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Husband's Winery Suspiciously Shutters After Investigation Is Launched Into Her Finances

 By Jack Davis  April 25, 2026 at 11:20am
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First, questions were asked about the California winery co-owned by the husband of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Then, the winery closed.

The business officially dissolved on April 4, roughly two months to the date after the House Oversight Committee wrote to Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband, asking how it was that companies he owned jumped from being worth up to $51,000 in 2023 to up to $30 million in 2024, as reported by Omar’s financial disclosure forms, according to the New York Post.

The letter from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer had noted there were “serious public concerns” in the spike in value.

“Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife,” the letter said.

Despite the questions, it was not until mid-April when Omar revised her financial disclosure forms to bring her net worth down to less than $100,000, the New York Post noted.

Omar has blamed an accounting error and offered few details beyond that.

The cloud of suspicion over her will not fade away, some Republicans have said.

“Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks this financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion,” Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, said, according to Fox News.

“She can backtrack, obfuscate, and distract all she wants but she’s made clear who she is: A fraud-enabling, racist antisemite who espouses anti-American rhetoric every chance she gets,” Emmer added.

“She should be held accountable to the fullest extent. My colleagues on the House Ethics Committee have my full backing for any and all investigations into Ilhan and her potential misdealings.”

Comer said the issue deserves investigation.

Related:
Ilhan Omar Rages at Reporter Who Confronted Her About Financial Disclosure: 'You're Stupid'

“Who makes a multimillion-dollar mistake on their financial disclosure form?” Comer remarked, according to Fox News.

“Either her accountant went to one of those ‘Quality Learing Centers’ in Minnesota, or she lied about it,” he said, referring to a Minneapolis daycare linked to widespread fraud whose sign misspelled “learning.”

“If she lied about it, that’s a felony,” Comer said.

“If she made a mistake, [she never explained] how the mistake happened. It’s not possible,” Comer said.

“You review that financial disclosure form. Before you hit enter, you enter all the assets in, and then it pops up and you review it, and you hit it again, so it’s highly unlikely that she made the mistake,” he said.

“This isn’t going to go away from her, so we’re going to continue to try to push for answers and see if her name pops up in any of these frauds that Vice President Vance and the House Oversight Committee are detecting in Minnesota,” he added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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