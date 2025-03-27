Ilhan Omar Initiating Impeachment Efforts for Multiple Trump Admin Officials: Report

The drama surrounding President Donald Trump’s top defense team this week is getting a backstage twist.

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, one of the most polarizing members of the polarizing group known as the “squad,” is shopping plans behind the scenes to launch impeachment efforts as a result of the controversy that’s become known as “Signalgate,” according to the Beltway-centric news outlets Axios.

Omar’s targets are some of the biggest names in Trump’s administration, but the online backlash might not be quite what she was expecting.

According to the Axios report Thursday, which cited unnamed sources, Omar is trying to convince fellow Democrats behind the scenes to move forward with impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

All three were part of a chat group on the encrypted messaging app Signal that discussed a March 15 strike by the United States military on the Houthi terrorist group in Yemen. Also in that group, included accidentally, was Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of the liberal magazine The Atlantic. Goldberg is a journalist with a history of attacking Trump.

(He was the man who publicized the claim that Trump had insulted American Marines who gave their lives during World War I.)

When Goldberg published a report about the Yemen conversation in The Atlantic on Monday, he unleashed the young Trump administration’s most serious controversy to date. It’s a controversy that has stirred Omar to start talking impeachment, according to Axios.

“The high-profile progressive has been pushing the idea of impeachment among fellow House Democrats, a senior House Democrat and another source familiar with the matter told Axios,” the outlet reported.

Considering that any impeachment effort against the Trump administration is virtually certain to fail in the current Congress, where Republicans hold a majority in both the House and the Senate, the motivation for Omar to act isn’t the likelihood of success.

Instead, it’s more likely a public relations exercise — political theater to paint Trump as a villain and show his supporting cast in the worst possible light.

But with reactions on the social media platform X showing an overwhelming majority of commenters blasting Omar, an impeachment stunt is likely to only backfire for Democrats as a whole.

A quick survey of X found only a single post supporting Omar. That post — from a leftist social media activist — was quickly inundated with responses attacking her or defending the Trump officials.

Outside of that post, the rest were ridiculing Omar, a native of Somalia and one of only two Muslim women to serve in Congress. (The other is fellow “squad” member Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat.)

Here’s a fair sampling of the reaction as a whole, as of about 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time:

Ilhan Omar is drafting articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, Michael Waltz, and John Ratcliffe. She claims it’s because of ‘Signalgate,’ but let’s be real—she’s just upset they successfully took out Houthi terrorists. pic.twitter.com/PEZqGWaQwO — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 27, 2025

Not going anywhere. Just another dem stunt. — Patti Gillihan (@PattiGillihan) March 27, 2025

Omar’s latest stunt proves she’s more focused on tearing down America than actually serving it. Instead of impeachment, how about we start with expelling her from Congress and sending her packing? That’d be a win for the country. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 27, 2025

Nut job, some one please let her know who has the majority in Congress. I think she doesn’t know how the system they like to use really works. — Sunny (@Sunny02214568) March 27, 2025

(To be fair, the story got a much friendlier reception from posts on Bluesky. But a liberal silo of a social media platform created specifically to be of, by and for the lefties is not exactly a reflection of America writ large.)

Omar has a history of being melodramatically partisan. It’s possible that Democrats as a whole better understand the realities of majority rule in Congress better than the Minnesota rep and her far-left “squad” members.

In its report, Axios cited a Democratic leadership source who called it an “unlikely scenario” that the party would attempt impeachment proceedings while in the minority in the House.

If that’s the case, the 2026 midterms are still 18 months away, but getting more important by the day.

