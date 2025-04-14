Share
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, seen in a Feb. 3 photo, has announced her plans for 2026. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Kills The Rumors, Makes Re-Election Announcement

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2025 at 4:48pm
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota will be taking the safe road in 2026.

Omar ended speculation that she might be a candidate for an open Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who announced she is not seeking re-election, according to Fox News.

“At a time when our rights are under attack, it is more important than ever to fight back against the chaos, corruption, and callousness of the Trump administration,” Omar said in a statement, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

“In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Our campaign is ready to build on our successful grassroots organizing efforts to have a record turnout for the midterms and help win back the majority,” she said.

The Fifth District tilts heavily toward the Democratic Party.

In her November 2024 re-election, the Squad member received 75 percent of the vote, defeating her Republican opponent by 50 points, according to NBC.

Omar, who was first elected in 2018, has turned back Democratic primary challenges. In August of 2024, she won 56 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times. Her closest challenger had 43 percent of the votes cast

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan immediately declared she was running for Smith’s seat after Smith announced in February she was not running, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Former state Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen is also running for the Democratic nomination.

Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison had both been mentioned as possible contenders for the Senate seat, but neither is seeking the seat.

The Hill noted that Democratic Minnesota Goc. Tim Walz also is letting the chance to run for the Senate pass him by.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Secretary of State Steve Simon are also mentioned as possible Senate candidates.

Republicans including Royce White, who lost his 2024 campaign for the Senate to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar; veterans Adam Schwarze and Raymond Peterson; and restaurant executive Mike Ruoho are being mentioned as possible Senate contenders, according to the Pioneer Press.

Smith’s seat leans Democrat, the Cook Political Report has said, according to The Hill.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
