Ilhan Omar Lashes Out at 'Horrific' Jerry Seinfeld When He Said Palestine 'Doesn't Exist' After Knicks Game

Jerry Seinfeld was ready with a one-liner when thrown a question about Palestine Wednesday night, but Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota deplored the Jewish comedian’s comment.

A New York City influencer sought to add a dash of politics to the postgame celebration after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night, hoping to get Seinfeld to mug for the camera and say “Free Palestine” in the mold of leftist celebrities.

“Can we get a ‘free Palestine?” Seinfeld was asked, according to a video posted to X.

“It doesn’t exist,” Seinfeld snarked without breaking stride.

Jerry Seinfeld was asked to drop a Free Palestine after the Knicks game. “It doesn’t exist.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/cJOtl6woe0 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) June 11, 2026



The comment made Omar hot under the hijab when TMZ caught up with her.

“I think Jerry Seinfeld has been a really horrific human being and an example when it comes to talking about the reality of the genocide that Israel has carried out,” she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar torches Jerry Seinfeld over “disturbing” Palestine remarks. 🎥: @hicharliecotton pic.twitter.com/Fvue0CGNNQ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

As noted by the New York Post, since the Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians in October 2023, Seinfeld has been open about his disdain for the concept of a Palestinian nation.

In February 2025, an influencer who asked Seinfeld for a selfie recorded himself saying “Free Palestine” while standing next to Seinfeld.

“I don’t care about Palestine,” Seinfeld said then.

In May 2025, a protester filmed himself saying Seinfeld supported the genocide of babies in Gaza.

“Only you,” Seinfeld said as he walked off.

In May 2024, booing and a walkout greeted him when he gave the commencement address at Duke University.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said in a speech at Duke in 2025, according to the Duke Chronicle.

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“By saying Free Palestine, you’re not admitting what you really think,” he said. “So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here, because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ OK, that’s honest,”

In 2024, Seinfeld was heckled while doing a show in Australia, as noted by the Jerusalem Post.

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld said then. “It’s the Jewish comedians; that’s what we have to get.”

In December 2023, he visited Israel, toured the remains of communities devastated by Hamas, and said he was “proud to be an ambassador for spreading the truth throughout the world.”

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