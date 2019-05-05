Ilhan Omar Lashes Out at Trump, Pence, Pompeo After They Call Her Out: ‘This is Embarrassing’

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had a busy Friday after taking stabs on Twitter at President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Tuesday, a military coup lead by Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó exploded in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Guaidó staged the uprising, called “Operacion Libertad,” in order to overthrow Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

On Wednesday, Omar claimed that the United States was to blame for the conflict in Venezuela, reasoning that our country’s support for “regime change” was not in the best interest of Venezuelans.

Additionally, Omar went on to say that “policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela,” according to The Daily Caller.

TRENDING: Americans Resoundingly Reject Democrats’ Idea of Lowering Voting Age in New Poll

Her comments received criticism from Secretary Pompeo, who argued that Omar was “ignorant” for faulting the United States for the uprising in Caracas.

Do you think Ilhan Omar’s criticism on the Venezuela conflict was ignorant? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (667 Votes) 1% (8 Votes)

Omar referenced Pompeo’s criticism in response to Trump’s phone call with Putin in a tweet on Friday.

“Speaking of ‘ignorance’, maybe the @VP and @SecPompeo should spend less time worrying about mine and more time getting the Trump his briefing before he gets on the phone with Putin,” the tweet read. “This is embarrassing.”

Speaking of “ignorance”, maybe the @VP and @SecPompeo should spend less time worrying about mine and more time getting the Trump his briefing before he gets on the phone with Putin, or the media, or anyone. This is embarrassing 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OO0QPRDWu2 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Omar also took aim at Pence for saying she “doesn’t know what she’s talking about” on the situation in Venezuela.

Omar’s rebuff suggested that Pence was merely criticizing her because she is a woman of color and not on her knowledge of the uprisings.

“Women of color have heard this before,” she said in her tweet, claiming that Pence should have phrased his criticism with “we disagree” instead of “she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

“They have to make us feel small,” she added.

RELATED: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Says She Was ‘Really Afraid of My Fellow Americans’ After 9/11

Women of color have heard this before. Instead of “we disagree,” it’s “she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.” They have to make us feel small. This from an Administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax. https://t.co/8ZaHfY4hfH — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 3, 2019

Needless to say, Twitter users were quick to contradict Omar’s claims.

But you also don’t know what you’re talking about. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 3, 2019

Honestly, I think what he’s referring to here is not about your gender or race, but rather the fact that you actually have no idea what you’re talking about. https://t.co/DzrXGqI5rI — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 3, 2019

You don’t think it’s more likely that he’s simply referencing the fact that everything you said would suggest you don’t know what you’re talking about? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2019

Other comments beneath her tweet reflected similar critiques.

Many argued that Omar was simply playing the “race card” and bringing gender into the situation to give herself more credibility on the Venezuelan conflict.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.