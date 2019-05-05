SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar Lashes Out at Trump, Pence, Pompeo After They Call Her Out: ‘This is Embarrassing’

Ilhan OmarWin McNamee / Getty ImagesIn this file photo, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at an event outside the U.S. Capitol April 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. Omar and others called for “Democratic leaders Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer censure President Trump for inciting violence against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar." (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Makenna Baird
Published May 4, 2019 at 5:53pm
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had a busy Friday after taking stabs on Twitter at President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Tuesday, a military coup lead by Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaidó exploded in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Guaidó staged the uprising, called “Operacion Libertad,” in order to overthrow Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

On Wednesday, Omar claimed that the United States was to blame for the conflict in Venezuela, reasoning that our country’s support for “regime change” was not in the best interest of Venezuelans.

Additionally, Omar went on to say that “policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela,” according to The Daily Caller.

Her comments received criticism from Secretary Pompeo, who argued that Omar was “ignorant” for faulting the United States for the uprising in Caracas.

Do you think Ilhan Omar’s criticism on the Venezuela conflict was ignorant?

Omar referenced Pompeo’s criticism in response to Trump’s phone call with Putin in a tweet on Friday.

“Speaking of ‘ignorance’, maybe the @VP and @SecPompeo should spend less time worrying about mine and more time getting the Trump his briefing before he gets on the phone with Putin,” the tweet read. “This is embarrassing.”

Earlier on Friday, Omar also took aim at Pence for saying she “doesn’t know what she’s talking about” on the situation in Venezuela.

Omar’s rebuff suggested that Pence was merely criticizing her because she is a woman of color and not on her knowledge of the uprisings.

“Women of color have heard this before,” she said in her tweet, claiming that Pence should have phrased his criticism with “we disagree” instead of “she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

“They have to make us feel small,” she added.

Needless to say, Twitter users were quick to contradict Omar’s claims.

Other comments beneath her tweet reflected similar critiques.

Many argued that Omar was simply playing the “race card” and bringing gender into the situation to give herself more credibility on the Venezuelan conflict.

Makenna Baird
Contributor, News
Makenna Baird is a graduate from Calvin College with a Bachelor of Arts in Writing. In addition to her work writing for The Western Journal, she has experience editing newsletters, financial reports and advertisements. With a passion for storytelling, she is committed to truth, excellence and service to God in all of her works.
Birthplace
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Nationality
American
Education
BA, Writing, Calvin College
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







