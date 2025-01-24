Ilhan Omar Makes Side-Splitting Freudian Slip, Accidentally Tells Truth About Illegals

It was a slip of the tongue from Rep. Ilhan Omar, but it spoke volumes about the tide of illegal immigration President Donald Trump has vowed to reverse.

At a news conference in the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday, the most infamous immigrant in Congress announced she is introducing a bill to repeal one of the laws Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown is based on.

But she said far more than she intended — and told the truth about illegals in the process.

Trump is invoking the Alien Enemies Act, a law based in the infant days of the Republic and signed by John Adams, the country’s second president.

While the text of the law specifically refers to a time of “declared war” between the United States and a foreign power — Trump declared a year ago in a published commentary piece that he intended to use it to “remove known or suspected gang members, drug dealers, or cartel members from the United States.”

For normal Americans, removing known or suspected gang members, drug dealers or cartel members from the country sounds like a perfectly reasonable policy — especially given that they’re here illegally in the first place.

But leftist, progressive Democrats like Omar aren’t normal Americans. To Omar, it’s apparently an outrage that a United States president wants to protect United States citizens from drug dealers, rapists and murderers who have no business being in the United States in the first place.

Hence, her news conference. And that’s where her trouble happened.

Check it out below:







“Thousands of families will have their lives upended because of Donald Trump’s actions,” she said. “Thousands of families will be separated from the ones they love and the country they love. And thousands of families will have their futures and dreams torn apart.

“It’s crucial to understand this basic, moral point. It’s crucial to understand that this will not happen because of anything they have done. It will happen because where they are from. It is hard to imagine anything more un-American than that.”

So far, so weepy — a melodramatic, one-sided rendering of immigration law enforcement that made the most of Omar’s unusually thick accent to paint pictures to tug at the heartstrings.

But then she blurted out the Big Truth — at the 3:18 mark of the video above.

“The Trump administration immmigration policy is a threat to immigrants like criminals.”

It was true in two ways leftists hate.

First, Trump’s immigration policy is a threat to “immigrants like criminals” because illegal aliens are criminals — that’s where the “illegal” part of the term comes from.

Progressives can go through semantic distortions trying to avoid that fact — “undocumented” being the latest, uttely inane euphemism — but illegal aliens are exactly that: Border jumpers who have broken American law to enter the country, sometimes having paid smugglers and human traffickers thousands of dollars to be able to do it.

But more importantly, Trump’s actions are a direct threat to criminal gangs among the millions of illegal aliens the Biden administration allowed into the country.

Beneath all the sappy emotionalism of talking about families upended and illegal immigrants being separated “from the country they love” is the fact that Trump’s opponents are hellbent on mounting what amounts to a defense of organized criminal operations that are victimizing American citizens on American land.

And Trump’s policies are very much a threat to those gangs as he moves to restore domestic order after the disaster of the Joe Biden presidency.

(It’s the same way Trump’s policies are a threat to bad actors on the global scene — like Hamas terrorists and their Iranian paymasters. The actions of Omar’s “squad” in D.C. and the anti-Israel campus protests since Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, shows progressives have a soft spot for both.)

Omar’s comments made waves on social media, as such a bizarre moment that it looked at first like she had to have been taken out of context.

Even Ilhan Omar said Trump’s policy is a threat to immigrants like criminals. pic.twitter.com/dHPl9Jz4gH — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 24, 2025

Ilhan Omar says the quiet part out loud: Trump’s immigration policy threatens criminals https://t.co/uqwBxbldsk pic.twitter.com/9tIGuaJOz0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 24, 2025

But she hadn’t been.

It’s a joke as old as politics that a “gaffe” occurs when a politician accidentally tells the truth, but that’s exactly what Omar was doing with this slip of the tongue.

Maybe she meant to say something like, “Donald Trump’s immigration policy treats immigrants like criminals” — something at least in line with what Democrats claim to believe. She’s been embarrassing her Minnesota constituents enough since taking office in 2019 that pretty much anything is possible.

Instead, she blurted out the truth about illegals — and about Donald Trump.

And it spoke volumes.

