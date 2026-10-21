Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has emerged amid her ongoing troubles stemming from allegations of immigration fraud.

What is the purpose of her latest appearance via Instagram?

She’s begging for money, of course.

On Oct. 12, Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence was raided by the Department of Homeland Security as part of an investigation regarding her immigration status.

The situation has only devolved for the Democrat official, as the New York Post reported Monday that prosecutors plan to use DNA evidence as proof that she married her brother.

Just as Fox News reported Tuesday that Omar had not made a public appearance since the raid, the outlet reposted her Instagram video on X, where she predictably frames herself as the victim and asks for financial support.

“Thank you so much for the support to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20,” she said.

“That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.”

“We’re not going to be intimidated, we’re not going to be silenced, we’re not going to be scared.” Rep. Ilhan Omar breaks her silence and turns to supporters for financial help as a federal investigation into her immigration history continues. In a new video, the Minnesota Democrat thanks supporters and asks for donations to help her through what she calls an “expensive and challenging” period. Last week federal investigators searched her Washington, D.C., home, seized her phone, and issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas to family members. Omar denies wrongdoing and says the investigation is politically motivated. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 21, 2026



After trying to puff up Democrats with talk of how well the aforementioned midterms — now less than two weeks away — will go for her party, she ended her video by asking for money.

“Thank you so much again, and please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time and so we appreciate whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20, thank you.”

You could not write a better story as a satirical take on the Democratic Party.

Do you think Ilhan Omar's recent plea is a genuine call for help or a political tactic? Genuine call for help Political tactic Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Genuine call for help 5% (17 votes) Political tactic 93% (325 votes) Unsure 2% (6 votes)

No matter what happens, they want your money.

They want your money when they plan to provide free healthcare to illegal aliens. They want your money to perform mutilating transgender surgeries on children.

They want your money when they are facing prosecution and potentially prison time or deportation.

Omar’s message speaks to the left’s view of the American people. You are a piggy bank to be drawn upon when needed.

KATU reported on Tuesday that President Donald Trump called Omar “a disgrace to our country.”

What other framing is appropriate at this juncture?

Prior to her recent immigration issues, Omar has stated her real allegiance is to her home country of Somalia.

Putting recent events aside, that is enough to brand her a disgrace. A sitting member of Congress plainly states her interests are with another country.

If Omar’s career shows us anything, it’s that we must be more discerning about who can serve in public office.

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