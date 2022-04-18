Share
Ilhan Omar Mocked for Attacking Easter Worship on Plane: 'Stop with the Christianphobia, Congresswoman'

 By Abby Liebing  April 18, 2022
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota is being criticized for anti-Christian bigotry after expressing outrage over a video of Christians singing on an airplane.

In a tweet on April 16, the day before Easter, Omar posted a video of a worship leader with a guitar singing Christian songs on a plane.

Omar’s tweet read, “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

This comment was met with a wave of criticism.

Some tweeted that Omar was being religiously bigoted while others pointed out the basic fact of religious freedom in the U.S.

Vernon Jones, a black pro-Trump Republican who is running for a Georgia House seat tweeted, “Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?”

Do you think Omar's comments were bigoted?

Omar’s comment seemed to indicate that she does not have the religious freedom, as a Muslim, to pray in public. But Jose Castillo, a Republican candidate running for Congress in Florida’s 9th Congressional District tweeted that Omar is free, as a Muslim, to pray in public.

“In America, Muslims can & do pray in public,” Castillo’s tweet said. “If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same [Omar] should go back to her own country.”

Omar is originally from Somalia and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Somalia is a country that is known for brutal religious oppression and strife, with large sections of the country being subjected to Islamic law.

“Somaliland’s constitution declares Islam the state religion, prohibits Muslims from converting to another religion, bars the propagation of any religion other than Islam and requires all laws to comply with the general principles of sharia,” the U.S. Department of State reported.

Omar and her family had to flee Mogadishu, Somalia, after militias invaded, she told MSNBC News.

Once she entered Congress, Omar actually fought for more religious freedom, Voice of America News reported.

As a Muslim woman who wears a hijab, or head covering, when Omar first became a Representative, she sought to change the Congressional rule that stated that “every member shall remain uncovered during the sessions of the House.”

She stated at the time that she was exercising her first Amendment right of religious freedom.

Omar has also been behind other actions to promote freedom of religion, such as the Freedom of Religion Act in 2021, which is meant to “prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system,” her website reported.

As a congresswoman who has been a proponent of religious freedom and outspoken about Muslims’ rights to religion, Omar’s comments about the Christians singing on the plane seemed out of place, as many critics pointed out on Twitter.

Some simply accused her of hating Christians and Jews, and even some Muslims.

Cicely Davis, who is running in Minnesota’s 5th District to “Defeat Ilhan Omar and Save Minneapolis,” tweeted, “The issue is you hate Christians & Jews & lots of Muslims.”

Neither Omar herself or her office have responded to any of the comments and criticisms arising from her comments.

Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Conversation