Ilhan Omar Pushes 'Truly Ignorant Idea': Give GI Bill Benefits to Americans Who Never Served

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar pictured at a forum on student loan debt sponsored by BET News at Washington's Howard Theatre in September.Richard Chapin Downs Jr. / Getty Images for BETU.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar used a Twitter post last week to publicize a proposal to start offering government benefits similar to the GI Bill for veterans to Americans who've never served in the military. She is pictured here at a forum on student loan debt sponsored by BET News at Washington's Howard Theatre in September. (Richard Chapin Downs Jr. / Getty Images for BET)

By Joe Saunders
Published February 10, 2020 at 11:37am
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota apparently loves the money for college that comes with the GI Bill. She just doesn’t think military service should be required to earn it.

In the left’s latest stab at infuriating sensible Americans, the Minnesota radical took to Twitter last week to publicize an article written by a Marine veteran-turned-Democratic-strategist who called for free college education for all and canceling all student loan debt.

She got plenty of responses, and many weren’t the welcoming kind.

To be fair, Omar wasn’t just shooting her own mouth off (as she often does). She was opening her social media platform to an Alternet article by Will Fischer, a Marine veteran of the Iraq war who now runs the Democrat-friendly consulting firm Port Side Strategies in Washington.

(“Port” is nautical speak for “left.” Get it?)

“Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody — canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free,” Fischer wrote in the segment Omar tweeted.

Fischer not only called for making college free, he essentially branded the terms of the GI Bill — in which veterans get money for college in return for their military service to the nation — “immoral.”

“This argument offers not only a false choice, but also an immoral one — suggesting that individuals should have to choose between having an opportunity for a future by participating in never-ending U.S. wars or not having such an opportunity; making one choose to either put on a uniform or take on crushing debt,” he wrote. “Nonsense.”

That’s one way of looking at it.

Another way to look at it is that nothing’s free. Everything has to be paid for, and in a moral world, the person who’s paying for something is the one who’s benefiting from it.

Under the GI Bill, taxpayers pony up higher-education costs for those who’ve served in the military because the country has benefited from that service (and thanks to a bill signed by President Donald Trump in 2017, there’s no longer a 15-year window that limits when those benefits can be used). Veterans, in turn, have earned the money they can get for college through their service to the country.

In the world of Democratic officials like Ilhan Omar and Democratic strategists, Americans should not only be eligible for free college without contributing anything to their country, those with past loan debts should be forgiven.

The backlash was bitter — from veterans and non-veterans alike.

This one summed it up perfectly, though.

“By definition, you can’t take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody,” a Twitter user wrote.

“It goes from ‘rewarding those who serve and sacrifice’ to ‘free s— for everybody.’

“Not really the same ethos, is it?”

No, it’s not the same “ethos” at all. And anyone who gave the matter any thought at all should realize that. Being a veteran and a Democratic political consultant doesn’t free anyone from the bounds of logic.

But that’s not important to an opportunist like Omar, who clearly saw a chance to use a piece written by a veteran to advance her own cause of putting American taxpayers on the hook for publicly paid education for those who’ve never lifted a finger in their country’s service.

Democrats might think they’re going to court the masses by degrading military service like that, but they’re just giving Trump’s re-election more ammunition.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
