Ilhan Omar Rages at Reporter Who Confronted Her About Financial Disclosure: 'You're Stupid'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota brushed aside a journalist who asked her to explain how Omar’s net worth on reporting forms could shrink.

Last week, Congressional disclosures reviewed by the Wall Street Journal put Omar’s wealth at somewhere between $18,000 and $95,000. Previous filings put her wealth between $6 million and $30 million, Fox News reported.

Omar’s office has said accounting errors were responsible for the initial estimates, but has never explained them in detail.

A Lindell TV reporter tried to break through the stone wall of vague deflections, but was turned aside. The conversation began with Omar insisting she stood by a past denigration of the reporter, according to a video posted to X.

WARNING: The following social media post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨 “STUPID” & “JACK SH*T” – ILHAN OMAR’S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH “CORRECTION” We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth “correction.” Her response to our reporter:

“I still think you’re STUPID for asking me anything.” And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026

“I said I absolutely think you’re stupid for asking me anything,” Omar said.

When offered a chance to explain how her wealth could shrink once it became a lightning rod for criticism, she refused.

“I have explained to the American people,” she said, adding, “I have given them the explanation.”

The reporter tried again to get a response. She did.

“I don’t want to tell you jack s***,” Omar said in closing.

“How about that?” Omar said, ending the conversation by telling the journalist, “Have a good day.”

Certified Public Accountant Dan Geltrude, who founded Geltrude & Company in 1995, said Omar cannot shift blame onto others, according to Alpha News.

“Let’s call this for what it is: When a congressperson has to file these financial disclosure forms, they are signing them and by signing them, what are they saying? They are true, complete, and accurate to the best of their knowledge,” Geltrude said.

“So are you telling me that she didn’t notice that her net worth went from 100,000 to 30 million? Don’t blame the accountant. You can’t say you don’t know. Your signature on that form holds you legally accountable,” he said.

“The accountant did not make these numbers up. These numbers were provided in some form for the accountant to prepare the forms,” Geltrude said.

“But again, I go back to she is responsible. So what it tells me is either she misled in some way, or she simply didn’t review the forms. Either way, there is no excuse here … None.”

How the change came about could still be revealed as House Republicans investigate, Fox News wrote.

“Ilhan Omar is even more clueless than I thought if she thinks this financial disclosure revision clears her of suspicion,” Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota said.

“She can backtrack, obfuscate, and distract all she wants but she’s made clear who she is: A fraud-enabling, racist antisemite who espouses anti-American rhetoric every chance she gets,” he said.

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