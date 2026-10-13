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Homeland Security Investigations police searched the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar on Oct. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Homeland Security Investigations police searched the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar on Oct. 12, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images and Alex Wong / Getty Images)

The Ilhan Omar Raid Gets Even Better When People Notice They Hit Her On 'Indigenous People's Day'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 13, 2026 at 7:00am
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If there was any great irony to the raid on Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., on Monday, it’s the day it was conducted on: Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Or, as normal people call it, Columbus Day.

But Omar isn’t one of those people, and she calls the woke version of the holiday “a reminder of the work we must do to begin repairing the harm and trauma our country continues to cause Native and Indigenous people.”

Omar is neither native nor indigenous, mind you. Having come from war-torn Somalia in 1995, the New York Post reported she received citizenship through her father in 2000.

However, the method through which she received it — transmission of American citizenship through a parent who had been awarded it — would only apply if she were a minor.

In 2019, a Minnesota content creator noticed that her birthday was listed in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library as being in 1981, meaning she would have been ineligible, having been either 18 or 19 when she received citizenship.

Her birthday was then quietly revised to 1982 in the database.

While immigration fraud crimes only have a statute of limitations of 10 years, if she continued to use it on paperwork — loans, passport applications, and other official documents — that statute for fraud resets.

Sources have indicated that this is why her home was raided — and while Omar is brushing this off as a vendetta by President Donald Trump’s administration, former assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Fahey said this was serious stuff.

“The big picture here is a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on a search warrant. That means there’s probable cause that a federal crime was committed, and there would be evidence of that crime in the area to be searched, which in this case was Representative Omar’s home,” he told the Post.

Do you think Ilhan Omar should be held accountable for her immigration claims?
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“A federal judge saw something that said, we believe there’s evidence of a crime that will be found in that house, and presumably it would be something that’s not just a crime beyond the statute of limitations.”

Now, that’s about the nature of the raid itself, which the Department of Justice said was “part of an ongoing federal investigation” and came after “compelling evidence” had been found.

Where this goes from here is a matter of speculation.

However, the irony. The irony!

The popular X user Cynical Publius wasn’t the only one who noticed it, either.

Oh, and the feds seemed to notice there was some irony involved in this. The nickname of the operation, according to The Washington Post? “World War Eleven.”

Ouch.

Well, talk about a blue Indigenous People’s Day. But let it be a reminder of the work Omar must do to begin repairing the harm and trauma she’s caused.

Regardless of whether you think Americans can legitimately claim U.S. territory — and we 100 percent can, mind you — it’s manifestly clear that someone who came here in 1995 is not indigenous.

So doesn’t it make sense that she should be forced out? After all, that’s the left’s dream for everyone else who’s not indigenous — right?

Do better, Ilhan! Check that privilege.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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