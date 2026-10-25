'Ilhan Omar' Rakes in $1.5 Million Amid DHS Investigation, Brother Marriage Allegations

Things might not be going so well for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota amid investigations into whether she uses a fake name, entered the U.S. illegally, and married her brother.

But the anti-Trump, anti-Israel, anti-America far-left progressive who shrugged off 9/11 as “some people did something” is protesting her wide-eyed innocence all the way to the bank.

Omar cashed in on an FBI raid of her Washington home by raising $1.5 million in campaign funds that day and the next, according to The Washington Post.

Overall, Omar amassed nearly $1.9 million in the first two weeks of October, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Omar closed her fists around $847,000 on Oct. 12, the day of the raid, and pocketed $665,000 the next day.

Omar raised more than $8 million overall in this campaign cycle.

But apparently that is not enough.

“It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time,” Omar said Tuesday in a social media video.

Omar is facing Republican John Nagel and independent DeVelle Jackson in the Nov. 5 election. Omar coasted to victory in 2024 with almost 75 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Dalia al-Aqidi, roughly the same share as her 2022 win.

So how will all that money get spent if Election Day is once more a cakewalk?

Keeping to the long-held D.C. axiom that lawyers are a lawmaker’s best friend, Omar has brought on board heavy-hitting D.C. attorney Amy Jeffress, who defended former President Joe Biden amid his autopen scandal, according to the New York Post.

But while Omar battles to prove her innocence, a body language expert said donors doled out dollars for pure deceit.

“It’s a nervous smile, and her eyes are not smiling, so it’s not genuine,” body language expert Lillian Glass said after looking at Omar’s desperate-for-dollars video on social media, according to the New York Post.

“The lips curve downward; the raising [of her] eyebrows reflect that she is questioning her own words,” Glass said.

In an op-ed for Fox News, Gregg Jarrett offered a nugget to consider in evaluating whether the case is politics or political perjury at long last brought to heel.

Do you think Ilhan Omar's fundraising amid legal investigations is ethical? Yes, it's a smart tactic No, it shows poor character Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a smart tactic 0% (0 votes) No, it shows poor character 100% (7 votes)

“The warrant served on Omar’s home was approved by a Democratic judge in the District of Columbia, a venue with a long and conspicuous hostility toward Trump and anyone in his orbit,” Jarrett wrote.

“It is reasonable to conclude, therefore, that the feds must have presented substantial incriminating evidence to justify the signed order, especially against a sitting member of Congress from the judge’s own party and just weeks before an important election,” he added.

In an op-ed for National Review, Daniel Foster noted that Omar “deserves the presumption of innocence and due process of law.”

However, he added, “I am particularly disgusted by the possibility that Omar would do all these things, and then instead of keeping her head down and earning a simple living, enter high public office on a program premised on America’s numerous shortcomings, and use accusations racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia as cudgels against anyone who has questioned that program and/or her past.”

“How racist and Islamophobic can America be if it let you get away with all this?” he wrote.

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