The First Amendment is sacrosanct in America.

But that doesn’t mean we cannot condemn in the strongest terms the pushing of terrorist propaganda by our own politicians.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota disgraced themselves on Tuesday after a rocket attack on a Gaza hospital.

Immediately following the strike, Hamas claimed the hospital had been hit by an Israeli rocket, while Israel said a misfired Palestinian rocket was to blame.

While evidence was still being gathered, Tlaib and Omar recklessly fueled the fury on social media, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting a hospital.

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” Tlaib posted on X. “[President Joe Biden] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.

“Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and [Muslim] Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Omar’s response was equally vile.

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes,” she posted. “The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific. [Biden] needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023



On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council confirmed Israel’s claims, stating, “While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open-source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that U.S. officials have “collected ‘high confidence’ signals intelligence indicating that the blast at the hospital in Gaza was caused by the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.”

The Israel Defense Forces also released intercepted audio of a conversation between Hamas operatives that seemed to confirm the IDF’s account of what happened.

Attached is a recording of a conversation between Hamas operatives regarding the Islamic Jihad failed rocket launch on the hospital on October 17, 2023: pic.twitter.com/mjsBPerDMe — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 18, 2023



Footage of the site shows charred cars and wreckage but no crater, which would be expected if an airstrike such as the one described by Hamas occurred, according to retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN national security and military analyst.

Full footage from TASS, no impact craters, interior spaces appear to be intact. Injuries from flying glass appear to have occurred. pic.twitter.com/XCP8mG5YGx — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 18, 2023



In addition, Israel’s Keshet 12 News reported that its cameras caught the rocket being fired from Gaza, not Israel.

You wanted more ‘proof’? Here it is, that it was in fact a failed Islamic Jihad rocket intended for Israel, that struck the hospital in Gaza! To all those who did not waste breath to castigate Israel with this blood libel, SHAME on you! Apologize now! pic.twitter.com/LZBYX62Z90 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 18, 2023



Speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, Biden said, “Based on the information we’ve seen to date, [the strike] appears [to be] the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza.”

In light of all this, Tlaib and Omar have neither deleted their posts — which have each garnered over 50,000 likes on X — nor retracted their statements.

Former Israeli President Chaim Weizmann said in 1946, “Now in the light of past and present events the bitter truth must be spoken. We feared too little and we hoped too much. We underestimated the bestiality of the enemy; we overestimated the humanity, the wisdom, the sense of justice of our friends.”

As we watch history repeat itself, it seems that Israel has, once again, “underestimated the bestiality of the enemy.”

But let it not be able to say again that it overestimated the “humanity and justice” of its friends.

