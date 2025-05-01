Share
News
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, waits to speak to protesters near the White House during a Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now rally in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2025.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, waits to speak to protesters near the White House during a Free Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now rally in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2025. (Oliver Contreras - AFP / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar Repeatedly Curses at Reporter Who Asked Her a Simple Question

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2025 at 3:17pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota had curses and little else for a reporter who asked about the parade of Democrats traveling to El Salvador in their bid to glorify deported MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Abrego Garcia?” Daily Caller News Foundation journalist Myles Morell asked in a video he posted to X.

“I think you should f**k off,” Omar, walking down the street with her entourage, said without breaking stride or facing the journalist.

“I’m sorry, what, congresswoman?” Morell said

“You should f**k off,” she repeated.

“Who should?” Morell asked.

“You,” Omar said emphatically.

Should Ilhan Omar apologize for this behavior?

“Why me?” Morell answered.

An aide then intervened to say Omar was not taking questions.

“That was very unprofessional of her. Our elected officials should not be acting this way,” Morell said in posting the interaction.

When upbraided for her actions, Omar decided an f-bomb was preferable to contrition.

“I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f**k off,” Omar posted on X.

Related:
DHS Reveals Disturbing New Discovery About Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Past: 'Our Country Is Safer with Him Gone'

The episode brought condemnation raining down on Omar.

“This is an unhinged response to an entirely fair question,” Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

“I think part of it is that Democrats are not used to being asked non-softball questions by Capitol Hill reporters,” he wrote.

“This woman has no class, no gratitude to America, and no honor. Truly a disgrace to the US Congress,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disturbing Discovery of Biden-Era Dossier on Official Now Serving Trump
Ilhan Omar Repeatedly Curses at Reporter Who Asked Her a Simple Question
Two Top Officials Ousted from White House
DHS Reveals Disturbing New Discovery About Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Past: 'Our Country Is Safer with Him Gone'
Three Democrats Back Down from Trump Impeachment, Ask to Have Names Removed from Resolution
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation