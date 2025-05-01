Ilhan Omar Repeatedly Curses at Reporter Who Asked Her a Simple Question

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota had curses and little else for a reporter who asked about the parade of Democrats traveling to El Salvador in their bid to glorify deported MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“Do you think more of your Democratic colleagues should be traveling to El Salvador to advocate on behalf of Abrego Garcia?” Daily Caller News Foundation journalist Myles Morell asked in a video he posted to X.

“I think you should f**k off,” Omar, walking down the street with her entourage, said without breaking stride or facing the journalist.

“I’m sorry, what, congresswoman?” Morell said

Today I tried to ask @Ilhan a question on behalf of The @DailyCaller News Foundation and she told me to “F**k off” twice. That was very unprofessional of her. Our elected officials should not be acting this way. pic.twitter.com/8wPu566ZTt — Myles Morell (@MylesMorell) May 1, 2025

“You should f**k off,” she repeated.

“Who should?” Morell asked.

“You,” Omar said emphatically.

“Why me?” Morell answered.

An aide then intervened to say Omar was not taking questions.

“That was very unprofessional of her. Our elected officials should not be acting this way,” Morell said in posting the interaction.

When upbraided for her actions, Omar decided an f-bomb was preferable to contrition.

“I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f**k off,” Omar posted on X.

The episode brought condemnation raining down on Omar.

“This is an unhinged response to an entirely fair question,” Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

“I think part of it is that Democrats are not used to being asked non-softball questions by Capitol Hill reporters,” he wrote.

Trump has said a lot of things to reporters but I don’t recall “F*ck Off” being one. Hats off to Ilhan Omar for a new low. https://t.co/b29B1ZbqKl — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) May 1, 2025

“This woman has no class, no gratitude to America, and no honor. Truly a disgrace to the US Congress,” Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk posted on X.

