Ilhan Omar Reportedly Feuding with Fellow Democrats over Latest ‘Anti-Semitic’ Remarks

Discord is raging among congressional Democrats over Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s public remarks concerning Israel.

Ilhan, a Muslim, has said that her comments concerning Israel are nothing more than a fresh look at the issue from a lawmaker who does not have the same perspective as many others.

However, New York Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey this weekend took Omar to task for recent comments implying that Jewish lawmakers have dual loyalty — to Israel and to the U.S.

Omar’s comments have also caused New York Democratic Rep. Elliot Engel to claim Omar was using “a vile anti-Semitic slur” in her remarks.

Lowey tried to lump Omar’s comments in the same basket as a recent poster that linked Omar to the 9/11 attacks.

In that case, West Virginia’s statehouse erupted in anger over the poster, which some called disgusting and others and exercise in free speech.

“Gross islamophobic stereotypes — like those about @IlhanMN recently featured on posters in WVA — are offensive and have no place in political discourse. Anti-Semitic tropes that accuse Jews of dual loyalty are equally painful and must also be roundly condemned,” Lowey tweeted.

She added to that a call for Omar to apologize.

“Lawmakers must be able to debate w/o prejudice or bigotry. I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel. I urge her to retract this statement and engage in further dialogue with the Jewish community on why these comments are so hurtful.”

Has Rep. Ilhan Omar crossed the line in her comments about Israel?

Omar did not give an inch in her reply.

“Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!” she tweeted.

“I have not mischaracterized our relationship with Israel, I have questioned it and that has been clear from my end,” Omar tweeted.

Omar said there is a difference between opposing Israel’s actions and being anti-Semitic.

“Being opposed to Netanyahu and the occupation is not the same as being anti-Semitic,” she wrote. “I am grateful to the many Jewish allies who have spoken out and said the same.”

Lowey had a final salvo in reply.

“No member of Congress is asked to swear allegiance to another country,” she tweeted. “Throughout history, Jews have been accused of dual loyalty, leading to discrimination and violence, which is why these accusations are so hurtful.

“I believe we can debate important policy without using offensive, painful stereotypes.”

On Wednesday, Omar kicked off the controversy during public comments at a Washington-area bookstore.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said in comments first reported by the Jewish Insider.

“I want to ask why is it OK for me to talk about the influence of the NRA, of fossil fuel industries, or big pharma, and not talk about a powerful lobbying movement that is influencing policy,” she said then, according to Fox.

Omar on Wednesday criticized the label of anti-Semitism used by her critics.

“What I’m fearful of (is) that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,” she said, according to Fox.

“But it’s almost as if, every single time we say something regardless of what it is we say … we get to be labeled something. And that ends the discussion.”

