Ilhan Omar Roasted as Attempt to Walk Back Her Israel Hospital Accusation Makes Things Even Worse

Rep. Ilhan Omar was quick to heap scorn on Israel Tuesday, jumping onto social media to spread a false report that the Israeli Defense Forces were responsible for bombing a Gaza hospital, killing scores of people.

Hamas immediately blamed the atrocity on an Israeli airstrike, and the Associated Press compounded the error by presenting the Palestinian officials’ finger-pointing as fact.

“BREAKING: The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people killed in an explosion at a hospital that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike,” the AP reported.

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and Muslim, then jumped on the bandwagon, sharing the AP story on social media with yet another scathing rebuke of the tiny Jewish nation.

“Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes,” she posted. “The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.”

Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.@POTUS needs to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter. https://t.co/dPJ48dyDe8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 17, 2023

When the U.S., including President Joe Biden, concluded that the attack actually came from Hamas rival group Islamic Jihad, it left egg all over Omar’s face.

Thus, Omar didn’t get the reception she was probably hoping for at the outset.

Readers responded with a backlash on social media, sharing the counter-reports that appeared to vindicate Israel from guilt.

“President Joe Biden has confirmed that the explosion was most likely a result of the misfiring of a Hamas missile,” read one community note on the social media platform X. “Video also shows that the explosion was in a car park and does not appear to have demolished any buildings.”

Any respectable person with a conscience would have publicly apologized for the error at that point, given the very public mistake that pushed the blame onto Israel. Omar’s act essentially invited further violence in our nation and around the world.

Omar, however, chose a completely different path. She put on a show of using the incident to instruct others on the importance of checking sources so as not to fall into the trap of spreading wrong information.

“Our office cited an AP report yesterday that the IDF had hit a Baptist hospital in Gaza,” she wrote. “Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel.

“It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in.”

It is a reminder that information is often unreliable and disputed in the fog of war (especially on Twitter where misinformation is rampant). We all have a responsibility to ensure information we are sharing is from credible sources and to acknowledge as new reports come in. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

In a further tweet, Omar continued, “It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime.”

It is critical that we have a fully independent investigation to determine conclusively who is responsible for this war crime. https://t.co/8d7E3cLtk3 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2023

Never once did she apologize for her faux pas.

Her smugness wouldn’t go unnoticed by readers — especially Israelis — who followed the string of comments.

Readers pounced on her, so sickened were they for the disgraceful way she jumped to a conclusion that aligned with her political and cultural leanings.

Michael Cohen tweeted, repeating Omar’s quote. “’Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel.’ Would you be kind enough to ensure your information is complete and state WHO DID IT or this is also too hard for you !”

“Since then, the IDF denied responsibility and the US intelligence assessment is that this was not done by Israel.” Would you be kind enough to ensure your information is complete and state WHO DID IT or this is also too hard for you ! — Michael Cohen (@NeuroCoachMic) October 19, 2023

They continued by pointing out her flawed logic in immediately blaming Israel. And yet, she showed reluctance to accept the results of the U.S. investigation, which ultimately blamed Islamic Jihad (which has denied responsibility).

Omer Orlev tweeted, “Why didn’t you start a new tweet? The original tweet is still there, as we speak, blaming Israel for the hospital bombing and ‘slaughter.’ Also, a report from AP was enough to blame Israel, but a US investigation isn’t enough to blame Hamas? These are rhetorical questions, of course, as you are a Jew-hating antisemite without one honest bone in your body :)”

Why didn’t you start a new tweet?

The original tweet is still there, as we speak, blaming Israel for the hospital bombing and “slaughter”.

Also, a report from AP was enough to blame Israel, but a US investigation isn’t enough to blame Hamas? These are rhetorical questions, of… — Omer Orlev (@orlev_omer) October 19, 2023

Omar propagated a dangerous lie, and then refused to take responsibility for it. She then claimed to be using her gaffe as a “teaching tool” from which others could learn. Already considered an anti-Semite by plenty of Jewish people living in the United States, this woman doubled down on stupid — a reprehensible kind of stupid that enraged those critics and many more. She would have been better off not saying anything at all.

She made the worst of all decisions among the actions she could have taken, sort of like what Biden continues to do at every turn. She took a page from his lesson plan, then used it to lecture others about something she herself actually did.

She did this because she wanted the news to be true to push an agenda. Her goal is to diminish the worth of both Jews and Israelis, while pumping up the value of Muslim beliefs and Muslim occupation. Frankly, she should not be part of our government in any capacity, let alone a high-profile voice and decision-maker, because her allegiance isn’t to “all Americans” or even the United States.

Her prejudice is obvious and dangerous to the welfare of this nation, as is the entire current administration’s. We sit in the state that we are in because of it.

It’s also quite clear that her judgment will never be fair, nor actions correct, for that very same reason. Through this one ill-intentioned string of tweets, she has once again shown herself to be not only incompetent, but part of the problem.

