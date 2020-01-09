SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar Rushes To Defend Iran from Trump's Supposed 'Economic Warfare'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota listens during a news conference on Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota listens during a news conference on Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 8, 2020 at 7:44pm
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, lashed out Wednesday at President Donald Trump for conducting “economic warfare” against Iran through economic sanctions.

In a speech to the nation regarding Iran’s missile attack on installations in Iraq that house U.S. forces (in which no Americans were injured), Trump said that he would respond, but not militarily, to Iran’s aggression.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” the president said, according to a White House media pool report.

A livid Omar tapped out her reply on Twitter.

“This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare,” she wrote.

“They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

Many who read Omar’s tweet were incensed by her perspective.

Omar spoke differently about sanctions in October in an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“I think the opportunity to boycott, divest, sanction is the kind of pressure that leads to that peaceful process,” she said, speaking about the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Earlier in the year, she sponsored a resolution that sought to support the right to boycott Israel.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar said then, according to the New York Post.

“And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement,” she added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
