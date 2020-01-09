Ilhan Omar Rushes To Defend Iran from Trump's Supposed 'Economic Warfare'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, lashed out Wednesday at President Donald Trump for conducting “economic warfare” against Iran through economic sanctions.

In a speech to the nation regarding Iran’s missile attack on installations in Iraq that house U.S. forces (in which no Americans were injured), Trump said that he would respond, but not militarily, to Iran’s aggression.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” the president said, according to a White House media pool report.

A livid Omar tapped out her reply on Twitter.

“This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare,” she wrote.

“They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response! https://t.co/sGWtwXuNDT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

Many who read Omar’s tweet were incensed by her perspective.

Thanks for making my earlier point. You are more interested in promoting Iranian than American interests. — Theodore S Roosevelt MD PhD JD (@TSRooseveltRE) January 8, 2020

So you admit BDS is economic warfare, then. You’re a hateful, raging, anti-semitic hag, and an embarrassment to our country. Can’t wait to block literally EVERY SUPPORTER of yours who defends you on this. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 8, 2020

Yet you keep demanding BDS; an economic warfare on our biggest ally in ME Israel who are fighting same radical Islamic Irani regime you’re trying to save.

It’s ok to cause medical shortages & countless deaths there cause they’re Jews.

You’re the definition of hypocrisy @IlhanMN — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) January 8, 2020

This is interesting that a Congressional Representative claiming to be an American, swearing an oath to America, would decry economic sanctions on Iran. Sweetheart, they are WORLD-WIDE. We are NOT the only ones. Because Iran is a theocratic dictatorship that exports terror. — Bootsie (@AugustusBeau) January 8, 2020

You can’t make this up. 2019 Anti-Semite of the Year Democrat Rep. Ilahn Omar condemns “crippling” Iranian sanctions despite being an avid supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel. pic.twitter.com/Uhk4LHelxW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 8, 2020

Omar spoke differently about sanctions in October in an interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“I think the opportunity to boycott, divest, sanction is the kind of pressure that leads to that peaceful process,” she said, speaking about the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Earlier in the year, she sponsored a resolution that sought to support the right to boycott Israel.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our First Amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar said then, according to the New York Post.

“And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement,” she added.

