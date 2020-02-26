Ilhan Omar Slammed by Refugee Republican Challenger with Simple 'I Am an American' Message

Sometimes one word says it all.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Somali refugee who now represents her Minnesota constituents as a first-term Democrat in the United States Congress, is learning that lesson the hard way after a fellow refugee seeking to challenge her posted a brutal response to a tweet from Omar.

On Twitter, Omar listed six ways she describes herself – as “Hijabi, Muslim, Black, Foreign born, Refugee, Somali.”

I am, Hijabi

Muslim

Black

Foreign born

Refugee

Somali Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a 💵 to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 😆 pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC Air Bloomberg Ad with 9/11 Lie, Don't Bother Calling It Fake News

Missing, of course, was one crucial word — an omission picked up on by Dalia al-Aqidi, a Republican contender for the nomination to run against Omar in the fall.

Al-Aqidi pointed it out in an eloquent response.

“I am an American,” she tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

I am an American 🇺🇸 That’s why I’m running for Congress.#MN05 https://t.co/PoLimqIHoV — Dalia al-Aqidi (@Dalia4Congress) February 24, 2020



Al-Aqidi could have chosen many other ways to describe herself.

As reported by The Daily Wire in January, al-Aquidi is part of a family that fled to the freedom of the United States from Saddam Hussein’s Iraq in 1988.

Her campaign website notes that after becoming a citizen with the rest of her family, she pursued a career in journalism, including stints as a correspondent with Voice of America as well as other American and Middle Eastern news outlets.

But she chose the word “American” – a declaration of nationality that sums up the world of difference between her and the current incumbent of Minnesota Congressional District 5, which covers Minneapolis and some surrounding areas.

“Dalia and Omar come from similar backgrounds — they both fled their countries as refugees and came to America to pursue opportunity available nowhere else in the world,” al-Aqidi’s website states.

RELATED: Pro-Israel Group Responds To Sanders 'Odious Attack' Accusing It of Supporting 'Bigotry'

“The difference is that while Dalia has used her life experience to expose oppression and boost the U.S., Omar has done the opposite — stoking fear, inspiring hatred, inciting violence, and embarrassing the U.S. Minnesota needs and deserves better.”

According to Fox News, al-Aqidi is one of five Republicans seeking to take on Omar in November, so it’s not yet established that she’s going to be the GOP candidate.

But it is clear that Omar’s omission of her own American citizenship struck a nerve.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz noticed it too, as did many others.

More than a little odd that “American” doesn’t make the list. Wonder why? She is a sitting member of the US Congress. But, in today’s Leftist world of intersectionality, “American” is deemed embarrassing & gauche. https://t.co/8cNGac9X0f — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2020

Hmm. I don’t see that you identify as a US citizen??? You should not be in Congress! — Diane 🇺🇸🌺 (@DianeNoMoreLies) February 24, 2020

I’m noticing a glaring omission from your list above – American. …..I’m surprised you didn’t at least pretend to be something other than the subversive, anti-American, Sharia Adherent that you are. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 24, 2020

Hmm I don’t see American there, @IlhanMN.

When are you leaving? — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 Text Trump to 88022 (@carrieksada) February 24, 2020

Omar’s post wasn’t entirely made up of anything-but-American-adjectives either — she also threw in an attack on her political opponents.

“Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a [dollar] to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016,” she wrote.

Well, much as Omar and the vicious left would like Americans to believe it, it isn’t just “right wing bloggers,” “anti-Muslim bigots,” and “tinfoil conspiracy theorists” that have a problem with her conception of public service, or her life decisions.

Do you think Ilhan Omar is going to be re-elected in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (36 Votes) 97% (1387 Votes)

On the personal level, federal authorities have also taken an interest in reports that Omar married her own brother in a scheme to violate U.S. immigration laws, and published reports have quoted a knowledgable member of the Minneapolis Somali community supporting the suspicion.

On the political level, Omar’s membership in the notorious liberal “squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib has put her on the far-left wing of even the modern, leftist Democratic Party, and alienated members of her constituency.

And Omar’s own penchant for making headlines in all the worst ways – being caught giggling on camera while the deaths of American soldiers are being discussed, being the source of anti-Semitic remarks so strong they led to a congressional resolution (however weakened it was) — has alienated much of the country outside Omar’s district.

But beyond all the sound and fury, beyond the petty, vicious politics of the modern Democratic left, one word stands out above all.

It’s a word Omar could have used — she became a U.S. citizen in 2000, according to The Associated Press — but clearly wasn’t interested. Patriotism is obviously not one of her priorities.

For one of her opponents, however, it summed up the cause perfectly.

The word is “American.” Omar clearly doesn’t respect it enough. Maybe, come November, her constituents will.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.