Rep. Ilhan Omar Snaps at CNN Reporter Asking Question She Doesn’t Like: ‘Are You Serious?’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday snapped at a CNN reporter who tried to ask her about the fallout over her recent comments blaming Jewish political donors for Republicans’ support of Israel.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Omar should step down either from Congress or the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and called Omar’s apology “lame.”

The congresswoman on Wednesday shot back a tweet that accused the president of “trafficking in hate,” but then dodged questions twice when asked about it by CNN’s Manu Raju.

“Rep. Ilhan Omar in no mood to talk about her controversies this week. First, she said: ‘No thank you’ when asked to comment on Trump saying she should resign. Second time I saw her, she yelled: ‘Are you serious?’ when I tried to question her,” Raju wrote on Twitter. ‘What’s wrong with you” the congresswoman reportedly asked him.

Before I even got my question out the second time I saw her, Ilhan Omar angrily said: “Are you serious? What’s wrong with you.” https://t.co/uhQ2stdrsF — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2019

TRENDING: Angel Dad Calls Out Dems Over Border Wall: Tells Haunting Story of What Immigrant Did to His Daughter

Omar, who has been known to be cold toward reporters in the past, has come under fire for some of her statements about Israel since taking office.

It’s all about the Benjamins baby ???? https://t.co/KatcXJnZLV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2019

House Democrat leaders should condemn this anti-Semitism and immediately remove ⁦@IlhanMN⁩ from the House Foreign Affairs Committee pic.twitter.com/IYAoXEGtld — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 11, 2019

In a January interview, she said she “almost chuckle(s)” when Israel is upheld as a “democracy in the Middle East.”

“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” she wrote in one 2012 tweet. Omar first defended the tweet, but later apologized.

In another tweet, she ominously accused Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham of being “compromised.” She faced criticism in December 2018 after mocking Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.