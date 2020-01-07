SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar Suggests Iran Threat on Trump Hotels Could Draw Him into War

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at Nashua Community College on Dec. 13, 2019, in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published January 7, 2020 at 8:16am
Those Trump hotels are even more of a danger than anyone ever imagined, according to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar, a virulent critic of President Donald Trump, suggested Monday that the president might go to war to recoup lost revenue from the Trump Organization’s properties if Iran chooses to threaten them.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause,” she tweeted.

“Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

Upon taking office, the president stepped back from his business interests, which are now managed by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The Minnesota Democrat’s tweet was attacked by many who wondered which side Omar was on.

Omar’s tweet followed one from an Iranian official who noted the Trump Organization has extensive properties around the world.

Do you think this is the craziest claim Omar has made yet?

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, sent two tweets that implied Iran could make its revenge personal.

One was a link to a Forbes article listing the various properties owned by the Trump Organization.

“We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility,” he wrote.

Omar has criticized the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who helped organize Iran-backed militias in Iraq that conducted terrorist operations.

“‪Let’s not mince words: the assassination of Qasem Soleimani was an act of war undertaken without Congressional authorization, in violation of the Constitution of the United States of America,” Omar said in a statement on her website.

“Following the assassination, thousands of additional troops were sent to the Middle East in one of the largest rapid deployments seen in decades,” she said.

“This follows years of saber-rattling and threats of war against Iran by President Trump and his accomplices. We in Congress must exercise our Constitutional duty — and do everything in our power to stop another disastrous war.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
