Ilhan Omar Suggests Iran Threat on Trump Hotels Could Draw Him into War

Those Trump hotels are even more of a danger than anyone ever imagined, according to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Omar, a virulent critic of President Donald Trump, suggested Monday that the president might go to war to recoup lost revenue from the Trump Organization’s properties if Iran chooses to threaten them.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause,” she tweeted.

Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause. Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2020

TRENDING: Chelsea Clinton Racks Up $9 Million Worth of Compensation for Serving on Corporate Board

“Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests. His business interests should not be driving military decisions.”

Upon taking office, the president stepped back from his business interests, which are now managed by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The Minnesota Democrat’s tweet was attacked by many who wondered which side Omar was on.

Is it just me or is she possibly telling Iran where to strike to do the most “damage” to our President. — Keith Mullings (@kmullings17) January 6, 2020

If a Trump hotel is attacked now we will know who advised the attackers. — Otter Braun (@otteritarian) January 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump’s businesses have no bearing or impact on his decisions regarding Iran or anything else. Stop the fear mongering. #stopthefearmongering — Hank Boggio (@VNOVA86) January 6, 2020

RELATED: Secret Service 'Aware' of Comedian George Lopez's Comment About Trump Bounty

Omar’s tweet followed one from an Iranian official who noted the Trump Organization has extensive properties around the world.

Do you think this is the craziest claim Omar has made yet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (148 Votes) 3% (4 Votes)

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, sent two tweets that implied Iran could make its revenge personal.

One was a link to a Forbes article listing the various properties owned by the Trump Organization.

We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

“We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility,” he wrote.

Omar has criticized the drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who helped organize Iran-backed militias in Iraq that conducted terrorist operations.

“‪Let’s not mince words: the assassination of Qasem Soleimani was an act of war undertaken without Congressional authorization, in violation of the Constitution of the United States of America,” Omar said in a statement on her website.

“Following the assassination, thousands of additional troops were sent to the Middle East in one of the largest rapid deployments seen in decades,” she said.

“This follows years of saber-rattling and threats of war against Iran by President Trump and his accomplices. We in Congress must exercise our Constitutional duty — and do everything in our power to stop another disastrous war.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.