Prominent members of the radical left are showing no shortage of contempt this week for those members the Democratic Party who took the high road when President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Friday night statement released on Twitter, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota shamed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for campaign efforts to lighten up on Trump earlier that afternoon, as the president was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with the virus.

“Why would Biden delay or suspend his campaign when we know Trump would’ve had ads up by noon today ridiculing Biden for testing positive?” Omar wrote.

“Get it together.”

Why would Biden delay or suspend his campaign when we know Trump would’ve had ads up by noon today ridiculing Biden for testing positive? Get it together. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 3, 2020

Biden had been quicker than most on the left to offer up public well-wishes to the president and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive Thursday.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

The gesture made it difficult for Biden’s campaign to maintain a consistent public face Friday afternoon, however, with numerous negative advertisements being run with regard to the president — particularly on the issue of COVID-19 and public health policy.

“The VP can’t say, ‘God bless this family’ and then trash him in ads,” an unnamed Biden ally told The Hill.

According to an anonymously sourced report from the outlet, the result was an hours-long debate inside the campaign, which eventually ended with a decision to pull all negative ads about the incumbent being pulled from the airwaves until further notice.

Several political commentators have argued in light of the report that no such moves had been made, as negative ads run by Biden against the president apparently continued to air well into Saturday.

Genuine or manufactured, however, the gesture seems to have fallen on deaf ears, with more figures than just Omar dispensing with niceties and spitting on those who would advocate in favor of basic humanity given the president’s condition.

While some have outright wished death upon the president, others have forwarded wild conspiracy theories that his diagnosis is simply a media stunt aimed at garnering sympathy and providing cover for presidential impropriety.

Yet, Omar’s chosen angle of attack has proven incredibly popular, with left-wing reporters jumping on the bandwagon to assert that, were tables turned, Trump would go on the attack.

“Do a thought experiment: if Biden were sick, what would happen?” said Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic. “Here’s my guess: Trump would be openly gloating, Republicans would be loudly celebrating, their campaigns would put out ads trying to raise money on the back of his illness.”

Do a thought experiment: if Biden were sick, what would happen? Here’s my guess: Trump would be openly gloating, Republicans would be loudly celebrating, their campaigns would put out ads trying to raise money on the back of his illness. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) October 3, 2020

“Imagine if Biden were in the hospital with coronavirus, do you think Trump would stop his negative ads?” Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast later wrote.

Imagine if Biden were in the hospital with coronavirus, do you think Trump would stop his negative ads? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 3, 2020

And they may be right. The president may not do the same for Biden.

One would like to believe that he might, but we do not have the counterfactual on hand for the sake of reference.

Either way, is that really where we are in American politics? Providing the opposition no humanity, decency or quarter on the assumption that it would not do the same for us?

If that’s the case, should Trump and Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell consider packing the Supreme Court if the president wins the White House and Republicans win control of the House and retain the Senate in November?

At least, we know the left has threatened us with the same.

