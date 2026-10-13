Fresh off of having her home raided by the feds, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, has begun fundraising by fearmongering to her base about the Trump administration’s allegedly “partisan investigation” into her.

“Stand with Ilhan Omar,” one fundraising email sent to her supporters and constituents on Monday read, according to The Hill. “Donald Trump and DHS have opened a baseless, partisan investigation into Ilhan Omar, and she needs us by her side as they escalate their attacks.”

“Chip in whatever you can to make sure Ilhan can beat Trump and keep fighting for our progressive values in Congress,” the email continued.

In another fundraising email reviewed by Liz Collin of Alpha News, the Minnesota Democrat spoke to her constituents in the first person:

NEW: In a new fundraising email, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar blames “Donald Trump’s fascism” for a raid at her DC home. https://t.co/qL3DZ7mA7t — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) October 12, 2026

“Friend, Donald Trump’s fascism and abuse of power has now come to my literal front door,” Omar wrote. “This morning, DHS agents raided and searched my home in the DC area as the latest step in their ludicrous, partisan investigation into my immigration status.”

“I have been in Trump’s crosshairs for years, but now he is escalating in a desperate attempt to drag me and the entire progressive movement down ahead of the midterms,” the congresswoman continued. “This is a critical moment for our democracy, and we must be decisive.”

She concluded by asking her supporters to “rush” to split a donation “between me and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, to help me fight back in the face of Trump’s abuse of power.”

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC (CPC PAC) is not the same thing as the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC).

Omar has reportedly also been “spam texting” her supporters:

IIhan Omar is sending out spam text messages trying to fundraise off of her being a criminal.

Hasn’t she already taken enough of our money? https://t.co/Bvqhn9yswR — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) October 13, 2026

All this comes after Homeland Security Investigations, a sub-agency of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, raided and searched the congresswoman’s home early Monday morning.

The raid occurred as part of an investigation into possible criminal immigration fraud by Omar, according to The Washington Post.

While speaking last month with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed there was an “ongoing investigation” into Omar and that “something’s going to happen.”

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration, and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with,” he said, according to The Washington Post. “If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place — we’ll deport you.”

Congressional Republicans, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, have also begun leaning into the narrative that Omar is guilty of something. Crawford alleged to Johnson on Monday that the congresswoman is the “patriarch of a criminal enterprise”:

House Intelligence Committee Chairman tells us Ilhan Omar is a “Counter Terrorism Threat” and should have never have been allowed to become a U.S. Citizen and should be denaturalized and deported. Rep. Rick Crawford notes that the #1 spot for ISIS recruitment in America is Ilhan Omar’s district… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2026

Omar has, for her part, denied all wrongdoing and is now portraying herself as some sort of victim.

“Make no mistake: This is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote Monday afternoon in a post published to the social media site X.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” she added. “This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

Despite complaining about being silenced, she strangely chose to limit comments on her post so that “only some accounts can reply.”

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