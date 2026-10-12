Ilhan Omar Tries to Talk Tough in Response to DHS Raid, But One Glaring Detail Betrays Her Cowardice

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar will not be silenced … but she will gladly silence anyone who wants to criticize her.

On Monday, Omar’s Washington, D.C. home was raided by the Department of Homeland Security as part of what authorities said was an investigation into criminal fraud. Her immigration documentation is the subject of the case.

According to Fox News, it was filled out by her late father when she was a child.

The congresswoman, trying to seize the moment, posted to social media platform X at 11 a.m. Monday, hours after the raid, which began at 6.

She predictably tried to paint herself as a victim of the tyrannical President Donald Trump, but the post itself is dripping in irony.

How could she miss this?

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

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“I’m ok,” she wrote.

“Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.

“I will not be silenced.”

Indeed, Omar will not be silenced, but you will.

The comments to this post are locked. Only five are visible, all of which are very sympathetic to Omar.

“Trump and his cronies fear you because you’re fearlessly speaking truth, Ilhan. They know you’ll be leading the fight to make sure they’re held accountable for the harm they’ve caused. Sending love to you and yours!” one said.

Omar is not the most capable elected official intellectually, but nearly anyone on her staff could have noticed the closing statement and told her how bad it looks to spout off about not being silenced while disabling comments.

In a separate report from Fox, the outlet noted Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed in September that Omar was part of a criminal investigation by DHS stemming from allegations that she married her brother to gain U.S. citizenship.

Her post is a desperate attempt to become a martyr for the left.

The mob loves any victim they can rally behind, and a non-white foreign-born official having her home raided makes for a great candidate.

If she were really the unassuming subject of Trump’s power trip, why not open up those comments? Could it really be because Omar is hiding, and can’t answer for any of this, aside from the usual “bigotry” “racism” “fascism” accusations her side enjoys spewing to deflect?

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