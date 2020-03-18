Ilhan Omar's Attack on Ivanka Trump Over 'Family' Tweet Backfires Badly

This is one stone Ilhan Omar will regret throwing.

After first daughter Ivanka Trump published a Twitter post Tuesday showing how she’s easing her kids’ anxieties with some fun family time amid the coronavirus crisis, liberals throughout the Twittersphere jumped to pile on her with all their typical juvenile viciousness.

But the attack by Rep. Omar, the Minnesota Democrat who seems bent on making a name for herself for sheer spite, had a tone-deaf malice that put it in a class by itself.

Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today. Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart https://t.co/cv2g8Oclvc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

Social media users noticed — and the backlash was brutal.

Instead of getting hordes of her followers to join in, Omar drew a host of Ivanka’s defenders who pointed out that now might not be the best time to be reminding Americans that Democrats stand for opening the country’s borders.

Now? During the crisis? Free immigration now? Open borders? You’ve displayed your opportunistic political virtue signaling, lack of patriotism and blatant hypocrisy once again. — Tirza Shorr (@ShorrTirza) March 17, 2020

Thinking of how much less our government has to help our own citizens when providing social services to non citizens, including free healthcare. — Casey E Laws (@CaseyELaws2) March 17, 2020

So families were not separated under Obama? Let me educate you sis! Ivanka isn’t separated from her family because she did not illegally enter someone else country All of the legal migrants are with their families as we speak and those who had a legit asylum claim U r a liar! — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) March 17, 2020

And then there was an onslaught of commenters pointing out that Omar’s own checkered personal history is not one to brag about.

Besides allegations that Omar had married her own brother in an immigration fraud scheme, Omar had divorced the man who fathered her children to marry a campaign consultant with whom she had an affair.

All in all, not exactly a poster child for American family values.

You’re not qualified to talk about breaking up families. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 17, 2020

Hey @IlhanMN you should probably pipe down since you literally JUST broke up a family. Your new husband cheated on his wife who you knew about & his ex says he brought you to his marital home to meet her child while you 2 were sneaking around behind her back. You might wanna 🤫. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 17, 2020

Thinking about those who married their brothers to cheat the system. #IlhanDidThat — Jenny 🇺🇸 TeamJackson 💙 Type 1 Diabetes ❤️💉❤️ (@Jen_momof4) March 17, 2020

And then there were those who remember Omar’s now-infamous line summarizing the murderous attacks of 9/11 as “some people did something.”

Remember all the seperated families because of this “something”? You’re such a fraud. pic.twitter.com/aOZ0HLzOAV — User3743 (@user3743) March 17, 2020

But this one summed it up perfectly:

Thinking about how you’re ACTUALLY a sitting member of Congress. Mind boggling. 🤔 — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 17, 2020

“Thinking about how you’re ACTUALLY a sitting member of Congress,” the user wrote.

“Mind boggling.”

Mind-boggling it is.

And there might be something the voters of Omar’s 5th Congressional District can do about that in the fall.

Until then, Rep. Omar should be maybe a little more careful about what stones she’s throwing.

Glass houses fall apart fast.

