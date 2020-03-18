SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Ilhan Omar's Attack on Ivanka Trump Over 'Family' Tweet Backfires Badly

×
By Joe Saunders
Published March 18, 2020 at 7:33am
Print

This is one stone Ilhan Omar will regret throwing.

After first daughter Ivanka Trump published a Twitter post Tuesday showing how she’s easing her kids’ anxieties with some fun family time amid the coronavirus crisis, liberals throughout the Twittersphere jumped to pile on her with all their typical juvenile viciousness.

But the attack by Rep. Omar, the Minnesota Democrat who seems bent on making a name for herself for sheer spite, had a tone-deaf malice that put it in a class by itself.

TRENDING: Biden Herded into Car After Nonsensical 'Sanders Is Joining Trump' Statement

Social media users noticed — and the backlash was brutal.

Instead of getting hordes of her followers to join in, Omar drew a host of Ivanka’s defenders who pointed out that now might not be the best time to be reminding Americans that Democrats stand for opening the country’s borders.

And then there was an onslaught of commenters pointing out that Omar’s own checkered personal history is not one to brag about.

Besides allegations that Omar had married her own brother in an immigration fraud scheme, Omar had divorced the man who fathered her children to marry a campaign consultant with whom she had an affair.

RELATED: Tlaib Photographed Wearing Blatantly Anti-Israel Graphic T-Shirt

All in all, not exactly a poster child for American family values.

And then there were those who remember Omar’s now-infamous line summarizing the murderous attacks of 9/11 as “some people did something.”

But this one summed it up perfectly:

“Thinking about how you’re ACTUALLY a sitting member of Congress,” the user wrote.

Do you think Ilhan Omar will be re-elected in November?

“Mind boggling.”

Mind-boggling it is.

And there might be something the voters of Omar’s 5th Congressional District can do about that in the fall.

Until then, Rep. Omar should be maybe a little more careful about what stones she’s throwing.

Glass houses fall apart fast.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Guest Host Talks Some Sense into 'The View' Ladies Upset About Trump's 'Chinese' Virus Term
Hillary Clinton Traffics in Divisiveness While America Needs Unity, Hits Trump for 'Racist Rhetoric'
Model Chrissy Teigen Launches Obscene 'Wifebot' Attack on Melania Trump, Gets Hit with Retribution
Ilhan Omar's Attack on Ivanka Trump Over 'Family' Tweet Backfires Badly
'A Disgrace': Trump Uses News Conference To Slam NYT Over Wildly Misleading Headline
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×