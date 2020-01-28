SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Ilhan Omar's Call for Support Against Trump Admin's New Immigration Rule Backfires

×
By Joe Saunders
Published January 28, 2020 at 12:12pm
Print

Two decades after becoming a citizen herself, Rep. Ilhan Omar still doesn’t get it.

The controversial Somalia-born lawmaker who represents Minnesota in Congress was apparently outraged over a Supreme Court ruling released Monday that, according to The Associated Press, allows a Trump administration policy to into effect requiring new immigrants to show they won’t be a burden on U.S. taxpayers if they are allowed residency in the country.

To most Americans, that kind of requirement might seem like a matter of common sense, but to open-borders advocates in the Democratic Party, it smacks of turning the country’s back on its traditional promise of the potential for a better life.

In a tweet Monday, Omar sought support on social media from those whose ancestors came to the United States poor.

But some answers she got were definitely not the kind she was looking for.

TRENDING: Fiery Rand Paul Blisters Schumer's 'Scurrilous' Remarks in Real Time, Says Trump Should Sue for Defamation

Naturally, Omar kicked off her tweet with the quote on the Statue of Liberty from the Emma Lazarus poem “The New Colossus.”

“Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” she wrote.

Then the kicker: “Retweet if your immigrant ancestors wouldn’t be let in if this means tested immigration policy was in place then.”

Omar was doubtless aiming for Democrats who think turning the country into the world’s largest open-air welfare state is what the Framers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution.

With 1.9 million followers, she got some of the benighted to be on board.

But many spoke to the real issues rather than talking points from a Democratic agenda.

Some were from immigrants themselves.

RELATED: FBI and ICE Probing Whether Ilhan Omar Married Her Own Brother in Immigration Scheme: Report

And many were from Americans who had the good fortune to have forebears with the courage and will to leave their home countries for a new one — a country where they never expected to be given their livelihood, just the chance to make a better life for themselves and their descendants.

There were more, but the idea was the same.

The Americans who would begrudge any immigrant from the outside world a chance to live in this country are vanishingly few, and not a major part of any political movement.

What matters to Americans is that the immigrants who come here — regardless of race or creed — are the kinds of people who will contribute to the building of the country, not living off its largesse.

Do you think Ilhan Omar understands what a blessing American citizenship is?

It would seem logical that a woman whose own family escaped the hell-hole of a Somalia wracked by civil war would have more appreciation for the laws that helped make it the kind of country any family should be grateful to be able to join.

But that logic apparently doesn’t apply to Omar, who is reportedly facing a federal probe for allegedly skirting the immigration laws of her adopted country through a sham marriage with her own brother.

There might well come a day when Democrats free themselves of the left wing that seems so ascendant in the party today, rogue lawmakers such as Omar and her “squad” mates — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

But they can start with getting Omar voted out of office.

According to a 2018 Associated Press report about her immigration troubles, Omar became a citizen in 2000 at the age of 17. Yet her official congressional biography doesn’t bother to even mention an event that should have been of surpassing importance.

Two decades after becoming a citizen, and even after holding a federal office, she still doesn’t get what it’s all about.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Chief Justice Censors Question About 'Whistleblower,' So Rand Paul Releases It to the Public
Trump Campaign Unveils Powerful Super Bowl Ad with a Promise: 'The Best Is Yet To Come'
Secret Service Turns Away Process Server as 'Intimidated' Hillary Dodges Gabbard's Lawsuit: Report
Bolton May Be Critical of Trump-Ukraine Stance Now, But 5 Months Ago He Described It Very Differently
'Promises Kept': Trump Signs Trillion-Dollar Trade Deal While Democrats Focus on Impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×