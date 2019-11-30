Ilhan Omar's GOP Challenger Banned After Tweets Mention 'Treason,' Possible Hanging

One Republican seeking to challenge Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has been permanently suspended from Twitter after multiple violations that included tweets about possibly hanging Omar.

The tweets relate to unproven accusations shared via social media that Omar has shared information with Iran, a claim Omar has ridiculed, according to the Washington Times.

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” the @2020MNCongress campaign account used by Danielle Stella said.

Stella also posted a link to an account that included the remark, along with a crude stick figure hanging from what appeared to be a gallows, according to the Washington Times.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Stella’s personal and campaign accounts were banned for “repeated violations” of Twitter’s rules, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Stella said her banishment from Twitter was part of the problem, not the solution.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” she said.

Stella posted on Facebook to amplify her comments in the aftermath of being banned by Twitter.

“There are MANY hypocrites rage posting here. Breathe, think this through, logically. To clarify, I said, ‘If it is proven ____ passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged’ Treason is the only thing mentioned in the constitution for the death penalty, punishable by hanging or firing squad. I believe all involved should be thoroughly investigated. I did not threaten anyone. If you are calling it a threat- you believe that individual is guilty, and therefore it is not a threat, it’s treason. You and the fake news #MSM are lying by calling it lyn ching or terroristic threat,” she wrote.

“I believe all traitors to our Country need to be tried for their many crimes.”

“You are making this into something it’s not. You are making it about race, about religion, about anything but the truth. While doing so, you are sending heinous comments, actual death threats, threats of bodily harm, threats to my friends, supporters, threats to post private photos, insulting/attacking my religion, intelligence, race, gender, mental health, physical health, appearance, labeling me with many disorders and diagnoses, and using very non-PC language to do so. What you’re doing is reprehensible and speaks to your flawed souls and damaged psyches,” she wrote.

“The only death threats I’m seeing is from the angry liberal mob where facts don’t matter, only emotion, and you’re somehow thinking you’re righteous by threatening my life, my supporters’ lives, my loved ones lives? No, this is wrong. You are hypocrites. The angry liberal mob does this frequently to our President and his family, and never are held accountable for your hatred, your violence, your many threats, or heinous posts like Kathy Griffin.”

Omar replied via Twitter to Stella’s attacks.

“This is the natural result of a political environment where anti-Muslim dogwhistles and dehumanization are normalized by an entire political party and its media outlets. Violent rhetoric inevitably leads to violent threats, and ultimately, violent acts,” she tweeted.

This is the natural result of a political environment where anti-Muslim dogwhistles and dehumanization are normalized by an entire political party and its media outlets. Violent rhetoric inevitably leads to violent threats, and ultimately, violent acts. https://t.co/tn6SRFYGmp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 29, 2019

Omar also said the initial allegation against her was absurd.

People often ask me why I don’t fight back against them often. It’s a valid question, one my team, family and I struggle with. There is just too much, they are too ridiculous and it feel degrading to respond to such stupidity. Also, who has time fact checking this insanity 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 27, 2019

So far, Stella is one of at least five Republicans seeking to oppose Omar in 2020.

Stella, 31, identifies herself as a special education needs professional.

“It is time to stand united against our current representative’s radical, far-left ideology, hateful rhetoric, and antisemitism,” she said on her campaign website.

