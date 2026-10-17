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Rep. Ilhan Omar stands with her husband, Tim Mynett, as they listen to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong during a campaign rally on Aug. 2, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Rep. Ilhan Omar stands with her husband, Tim Mynett, as they listen to Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong during a campaign rally on Aug. 2, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

Ilhan Omar's Husband Snaps at Reporters Asking if She's Fled the Country Amid Intense Federal Investigation

 By Michael Austin  October 17, 2026 at 3:00pm
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Tim Mynett, the husband of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, was confronted by reporters about his wife’s whereabouts after a federal raid on her home in Washington, D.C.

Between the raid on Monday and the reporters catching up to Mynett on Wednesday, Omar had not been spotted, fueling speculation that she fled abroad.

“There are rumors that the congresswoman left the country, is that true?” a Fox News reporter asked Mynett as he was walking their Golden Labrador Retriever on Wednesday evening.

“You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man,” Mynett answered.

The reporter kept asking questions, saying he was giving Mynett a chance to answer the claims made against his wife.

But Mynett ignored them and entered his home.

Staffers for Omar were also seen entering the residence in casual clothing.

Fox News reported that one staffer brought two large bags from Burger King to the home.

Security personnel escorted her to the door and afterward continued standing guard in front of the house.

During the search, Omar’s cell phone and passport were seized, according to Fox News.

Omar allegedly changed her birth year from 1981 to 1982 in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Related:
Rediscovered DHS Docs Suggest Ilhan Omar May Have Never Been US Citizen in First Place
Do you believe Ilhan Omar is hiding from the investigation?

“Omar gained citizenship automatically through her father’s naturalization since she was reportedly 17 years old at the time,” Fox News described.

“If Omar was born in 1981, she would have been 18 years old, meaning the validity of her citizenship could be threatened because she was no longer a minor.”

Mynett, who works as a political consultant, previously told Fox News that he has “no concerns” about the investigation.

“My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee,” Mynett said.

At least two of Omar’s relatives have received subpoenas related to the probe.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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