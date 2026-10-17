Ilhan Omar's Husband Snaps at Reporters Asking if She's Fled the Country Amid Intense Federal Investigation

Tim Mynett, the husband of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, was confronted by reporters about his wife’s whereabouts after a federal raid on her home in Washington, D.C.

Between the raid on Monday and the reporters catching up to Mynett on Wednesday, Omar had not been spotted, fueling speculation that she fled abroad.

“There are rumors that the congresswoman left the country, is that true?” a Fox News reporter asked Mynett as he was walking their Golden Labrador Retriever on Wednesday evening.

“You guys are annoying the hell out of all the neighbors around here, man,” Mynett answered.

The reporter kept asking questions, saying he was giving Mynett a chance to answer the claims made against his wife.

SPOTTED: Ilhan Omar’s husband Tim Mynett snapped at questions surrounding rumors that the congresswoman fled the country following a federal raid by Homeland Security Investigations. He was seen outside their Washington, D.C., home multiple times, but Omar has not been spotted since the raid. Full story here https://t.co/M8MCCxSsp4 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 15, 2026

But Mynett ignored them and entered his home.

Staffers for Omar were also seen entering the residence in casual clothing.

Fox News reported that one staffer brought two large bags from Burger King to the home.

Security personnel escorted her to the door and afterward continued standing guard in front of the house.

During the search, Omar’s cell phone and passport were seized, according to Fox News.

Omar allegedly changed her birth year from 1981 to 1982 in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar is hiding from the investigation? Yes, she is avoiding accountability No, she is likely out of town for legitimate reasons Unsure, need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she is avoiding accountability 98% (42 votes) No, she is likely out of town for legitimate reasons 0% (0 votes) Unsure, need more information 2% (1 vote)

“Omar gained citizenship automatically through her father’s naturalization since she was reportedly 17 years old at the time,” Fox News described.

“If Omar was born in 1981, she would have been 18 years old, meaning the validity of her citizenship could be threatened because she was no longer a minor.”

Mynett, who works as a political consultant, previously told Fox News that he has “no concerns” about the investigation.

“My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee,” Mynett said.

At least two of Omar’s relatives have received subpoenas related to the probe.

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