Ilhan Omar's New Financial Disclosure Takes Americans for Fools - Claims Spouse Made as Little as $200 in 2025

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar thinks Americans are ignorant, gullible people, but why shouldn’t she?

Her constituents voted for a Somali Muslim to represent them in Congress, despite her every breath being antithetical to their interests.

Information reported Sunday by the U.K.’s Daily Mail shows just how far Omar believes she can go in deceiving the public.

A financial disclosure obtained by the outlet indicated that Omar’s husband, 44-year-old Tim Mynett, claimed he brought in as little as $200 from his California winery, eStCru, in 2025.

His main job at his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, also apparently hasn’t brought in much, as the value for it was listed as “None.”

Both the winery and business were previously valued at $30 million.

Omar claimed to have a 2025 negative net worth, with the couple’s assets valued between $20,000 and $125,000 and debts totaling between $30,000 and $100,000.

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This year’s numbers vary drastically from those originally claimed in 2024, when Omar’s financial disclosure showed the couple to have assets valued at between $5 million and $30 million.

That news attracted intense media attention and prompted a congressional investigation, at which point she proclaimed she was “not a millionaire” and claimed there had been an accounting error. She hastily filed an amended form showing far more modest numbers.

“Despite the congresswoman scrubbing her husband’s investment holdings, Omar’s adjusted disclosure form still showed Mynett appearing to make $100,000 to $1 million in revenue off of Rose Lake Capital during that time, in addition to a few thousand dollars eStCru reportedly brought in before closing down earlier this year,” the Washington Examiner reported.

In 2023, Omar’s financial disclosure had listed Rose Lake Capital’s value as $1 to $1,000.

The Washington Examiner also said, “The reporting irregularities intensified criticism as Omar faced scrutiny for allegedly allowing Somali fraudsters in her congressional district to take advantage of a free food assistance program’s lax regulations, which she had introduced.”

How has this woman not been deported?

We are expected to believe her fellow nationals were entirely at fault, but she had nothing to do with it, despite her own finances, which raise an eyebrow, to put it mildly.

🚨 WOW. **Ilhan Omar absolutely LOSES IT when confronted about Somali fraud and the very real question of deportation. Reporter: “Are you worried a formal investigation could lead to your deportation?” Omar: “Oh, you’re one of THOSE people.” Reporter: “Are you concerned?”… pic.twitter.com/4p46Pn7YtH — Tironianae 🍊🍊 Z. – Ultra Verbum Vincet (@Tironianae) June 20, 2026

Not only do her ethics appear to be on shaky ground, her loyalty to the U.S. has also been called into question.

Speaking at a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in October 2025 to a Somali audience, Omar referred to that country’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as “our president.” She told the room in her native tongue, “We are very happy that Hassan is our president.”

These are words that shouldn’t be uttered by a member of the United States Congress.

Omar’s continued presence as an elected official quite literally emboldens our enemies.

She is living proof that they can immigrate and subvert our systems, using their authority to work for another nation’s interests.

All the while, they can lie about their finances.

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