Before an Illegal Was Accused of the Train Rape, Dems Danced in Philly to Celebrate Sanctuary City Funding

Leftist politicians are blind to the ways their policies destroy lives — or, they simply don’t care.

Democrats have a pathological need to let every lawbreaker off the hook, routinely advocating ideas like abolishing police, emptying prisons and opening borders to all comers.

These are sold as compassionate and humane alternatives to the problems of society, but the alleged brutal rape of a woman on a Philadelphia train last week reveals that the philosophy of the left instead brings misery and suffering.

The victim was riding a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority commuter train near Upper Darby Township around 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 when a man, later identified as Fiston Ngoy, 35, tore off her clothes and forced himself on her right there in the train car.

Bystanders allegedly did nothing to stop the attack, a haunting fact considering that doing anything — calling the police or intervening on her behalf — could have stopped it.

However, the groundwork for more crimes just like that one to occur was laid years ago by leftists in government.

Ngoy had been in the country on an expired student visa since 2015. The Congo national had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Washington, D.C., in 2017 and would have been deported if not for the Board of Immigration Appeals declaring in 2019 that Ngoy’s offense was not a “serious crime.”

Despite the expired visa and the crime, Ngoy was permitted to stay in the country as long as he reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and remained under the agency’s supervision.

Not that it would have mattered much to Philadelphia authorities anyway — back in 2018, a federal judge cemented the City of Brotherly Love’s “sanctuary city” status, Philadelphia magazine reported at the time.

In 2017, the Trump administration had attempted to withhold roughly $1.5 million in grant funding for law enforcement by imposing new rules that required recipients to cooperate with ICE.

The city sued then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and won the right to receive the money despite releasing suspects that also had ICE detainers — and Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney and Chief of Staff Jane Slusser couldn’t help but dance and high-five each other.

Make no mistake: The ruling didn’t directly affect Ngoy, as there was no ICE detainer out for him and he had been explicitly allowed to stay in the country. But it is disturbing how Democrats have set the stage for a radically higher number of illegal aliens to commit those same crimes by pushing pro-sanctuary city policies. But not only have they set the stage; they’ve celebrated sanctuary city victories.

This video captures Democrats dancing after a ruling guaranteeing federal funding despite their flaunting anti-sanctuary city laws. That means Democrats have celebrated policies that will allow this kind of brutal violence, allegedly at the hand of illegal aliens, to continue.

“Philadelphia mayor dances as city declared a sanctuary city,” conservative activist Mike Cernovich tweeted with the clip that was first shared on June 6, 2018, the day a federal judge ruled in the city’s favor.

“Recent news revealed that the violent rape on a train in Philadelphia was committed by an illegal immigrant who had previously committed violent crimes, and wasn’t deported.”

Philadelphia mayor dances as city declared a sanctuary city. Recent news revealed that the violent rape on a train in Philadelphia was committed by an illegal immigrant who had previously committed violent crimes, and wasn’t deported. pic.twitter.com/TUyUgSNpt0 https://t.co/syejml89RC — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 20, 2021

A man like Ngoy should never have been in the country to commit this horrific crime, but cities like Philadelphia do all they can to prevent ICE from apprehending illegal aliens.

These Democrat-run havens roll out the red carpet for them to stay without fear of deportation, and that so often has horrific and predictable results as criminal illegal aliens go on to re-offend — but the problem goes beyond even that.

America’s cities are experiencing a crime surge thanks to other terrible leftist policies that have gutted police forces, ranging from defunding police to vaccine mandates to the relentless anti-police rhetoric that destroys morale.

Even when there are enough officers to make the arrests, Democrats are eager to release prisoners using whatever excuse is handy at the time, creating a revolving door that is demoralizing to the brave men and women risking their lives to make these arrests.

Democrats like Kenney create protections that embolden lawbreakers and leave citizens vulnerable to the whims of society’s bottom feeders — all while pretending it’s the compassionate thing to do.

Regardless of what the left claims, arresting and jailing criminals is not racist, nor is deporting illegal immigrants xenophobic; maintaining law and order is the bedrock of civilization, and our nation will not survive without it.

It’s shameful enough to witness Democrats dismantle that foundation brick by brick, but it’s appalling to watch a modern-day Nero like Kenney literally dance while he does it.

