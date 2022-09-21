A Colorado sheriff’s deputy is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision involving an illegal alien who allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was only 24 years old. Hein-Nutz, a Bismarck, North Dakota, resident, was driving to work on Sunday when a van struck her motorcycle, according to The Denver Post.

Authorities arrested Norberto Garcia-Gonzales on Monday night after the fatal Sunday collision.

He tentatively faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death, according to CBS Colorado.

Investigators say they recovered a false green card and a fake social security card from the car Gonzalez-Garcia was driving, according to KFYR-TV. The suspect was initially misidentified as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, according to The Denver Gazette.

A Weld County law enforcement official indicated investigators believe Garcia-Gonzales is an illegal immigrant on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. Alexis was killed yesterday in a hit and run crash north of Greeley on her way to work. Attached is a statement from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams. pic.twitter.com/OMny5Mp1j1 — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) September 19, 2022

Capt. Matt Turner of the Weld County North Jail Complex is accusing Garcia-Gonzales of trying to escape justice after the crash.

“All of this together made it nearly impossible initially for our people to investigate the crime. They had no clue who was behind the wheel of this car because he fled into a cornfield and disappeared,” Turner told Fox & Friends’ Todd Piro.

Garcia-Gonzales already had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court and has been arrested for DUI before, according to Fox News.

President Joe Biden argued against the deportation of illegal aliens with drunk driving convictions as a candidate in 2020, according to National Review.

Deportations themselves have been gutted under Biden’s administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed 55,590 illegals from the country in fiscal year 2021 — less than a third of the 185,884 they removed in 2020 when Donald Trump was president.

Turner is frustrated that the suspect was free from custody to further offend in the community, according to Fox News.

“From a law enforcement perspective, it’s frustrating, but I actually wonder how the community feels about that. How frustrated are they?”

Illegal aliens made up 13 percent of the total federal prison population as recently as 2018, according to the Washington Times.

Turner told Piro that cops arrested Garcia-Gonzales with Hein-Nutz’s handcuffs.

“I’m holding her handcuffs right now, and I think what that speaks to is that she was a member of a team,” said the jail official, according to Fox News.

