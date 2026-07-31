Illegal Alien Allegedly Attacks Police Officer and Tries to Steal His Gun

An illegal immigrant has been jailed in Virginia after allegedly scuffling with a police officer and trying to take the officer’s gun.

Suspect Nehemia Noel Fuentes-Banegas is a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

The release said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer with Fairfax County hoping to prevent Fuentes-Banegas from being released.

Upon taking office, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger dissolved all agreements between local police agencies and ICE.

🚨New: DHS told me the man who tried to violently disarm a Fairfax County police officer this week is an illegal immigrant. The suspect is Nehemia Noel Fuentes-Banegas. DHS told WJLA he’s from Honduras and that he entered the United States illegally through Texas in 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/97hYScADo9 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) July 30, 2026

“This criminal illegal alien from Honduras attacked a law enforcement officer and attempted to take the officer’s gun,” Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“He has now been charged with attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer. ICE is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this dangerous criminal from jail. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made the Commonwealth a magnet for illegal alien crime,” she added.

Fuentes-Banegas illegally entered the United States in 2022. After crossing into Texas, the Biden administration released him into the country, the DHS release said.

Biden Illegal Shot While Trying to Disarm Cop in Virginia Sanctuary County Federal authorities have confirmed that a suspect defensively shot by an officer during an attack in Virginia is an illegal alien unleashed by the Biden regime. The harrowing incident unfolded at around… pic.twitter.com/0lXM2dhx87 — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) July 30, 2026

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to a residence in Annandale, Virginia, after receiving a report of a domestic incident that involved a knife.

Police said arriving officers were told that Fuentes-Banegas, 26, of Annandale, had two knives and had stabbed himself before leaving the residence.

As officers searched a wooded area, Fuentes-Banegas emerged from an overgrown area of heavy brush, the release said.

An officer was grabbed by the arm by the suspect, who allegedly tried to disarm him.

During the scuffle, the officer fired his weapon, wounding the suspect. A second officer fired his taser at Fuentes-Banegas.

Police said the officer who fired a gun is a 12-year veteran of the department who serves in the K9 unit.

Fuentes-Banegas was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was jailed.

Fuentes Banegas likes to drive unsafe. Here’s six No Drivers Licenses and a Reckless driving. Last one was July 3rd pic.twitter.com/19Lpq5W5l8 — Virginians for Safe Communities (VSC) (@VA4SafeComm) July 30, 2026

Fuentes-Banegas was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a charge of Attempted Disarming of a Law Enforcement Officer. He is being held without bond.

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