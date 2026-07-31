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A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing.
A police car at night alongside a road with emergency lights flashing. (O2O Creative / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien Allegedly Attacks Police Officer and Tries to Steal His Gun

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2026 at 11:36am
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An illegal immigrant has been jailed in Virginia after allegedly scuffling with a police officer and trying to take the officer’s gun.

Suspect Nehemia Noel Fuentes-Banegas is a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

The release said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer with Fairfax County hoping to prevent Fuentes-Banegas from being released.

Upon taking office, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger dissolved all agreements between local police agencies and ICE.

“This criminal illegal alien from Honduras attacked a law enforcement officer and attempted to take the officer’s gun,” Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

“He has now been charged with attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer. ICE is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this dangerous criminal from jail. Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have made the Commonwealth a magnet for illegal alien crime,” she added.

Fuentes-Banegas illegally entered the United States in 2022. After crossing into Texas, the Biden administration released him into the country, the DHS release said.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers were called to a residence in Annandale, Virginia, after receiving a report of a domestic incident that involved a knife.

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Police said arriving officers were told that Fuentes-Banegas, 26, of Annandale, had two knives and had stabbed himself before leaving the residence.

As officers searched a wooded area, Fuentes-Banegas emerged from an overgrown area of heavy brush, the release said.

An officer was grabbed by the arm by the suspect, who allegedly tried to disarm him.

During the scuffle, the officer fired his weapon, wounding the suspect. A second officer fired his taser at Fuentes-Banegas.

Police said the officer who fired a gun is a 12-year veteran of the department who serves in the K9 unit.

Fuentes-Banegas was taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was jailed.

Fuentes-Banegas was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a charge of Attempted Disarming of a Law Enforcement Officer. He is being held without bond.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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