Share
News

Illegal Alien Allowed to Roam U.S. by Obama and Biden Administrations Charged with Strangling Baby Girl

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2025 at 3:07pm
Share

A baby allegedly strangled by an illegal immigrant in Leesburg, Virginia, has died.

The Department of Homeland Security said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer for Alvaro Mejia-Ayala, who has been charged with using a white charging cord to strangle the infant, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

“What kind of sick monster strangles a defenseless, innocent baby girl with a charging cord? This barbarism has no place in the U.S.,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“ICE lodged an immigration detainer to ensure this heinous criminal is not released on U.S. streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem have been clear: criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States,” she said.

The 8-month-old was attacked on Wednesday and died on Tuesday, police said, according to WRC-TV.

“The death of a child is an unbearable loss, and this one has deeply affected the involved family, the community and every first responder that was called to help,” Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said in a statement.

Pirnat said additional charges will be filed against Mejia-Ayala.

“The entire process may take several months and this is considered a very active investigation,” Pirnat said, according to WTOP-TV.

“Let me be clear, this was not an accident. A child was murdered in a deliberate act,” Pirnat added.

“The Leesburg Police Department and our criminal justice partners are fully committed to ensuring that the person responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she continued.

Police went to an apartment just after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an infant not breathing, according to WTTG-TV.

Mejia-Ayala had left by the time police arrived.

Related:
DHS Responds to Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Control ICE Agents' Attire: 'We Will Not Comply'

The Department of Homeland Security release said that Mejia-Ayala was arrested for reckless driving in 2024 but was freed by police before ICE had the chance to lodge a detainer.

Mejia-Ayala, a native of El Salvador, came into the U.S. in 2016 “and was released into the country by the Obama administration,” the release said.

“On October 17, 2024, the Biden administration decided to dismiss his immigration case — allowing him to indefinitely remain in the U.S. illegally,” the release noted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Illegal Alien Allowed to Roam U.S. by Obama and Biden Administrations Charged with Strangling Baby Girl
DHS Celebrates 2 Million Illegals Leaving the Country Since January: 'The Numbers Don't Lie'
Trump Cancels Meeting with Schumer and Jeffries After Seeing 'Unserious and Ridiculous Demands'
DHS Responds to Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Control ICE Agents' Attire: 'We Will Not Comply'
Secret Service Discovers Massive Telecommunications Threat Network That Targeted US Officials
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation