Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Dragging Chicago Woman Into an Alley and Raping Her - DHS Rips City for Not Cooperating with ICE

A 21-year-old illegal alien from Nicaragua who was released into the United States by the Biden administration has been charged with brutally raping a 54-year-old woman in Chicago, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal officials said Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina attacked the woman on Aug. 31 in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

He allegedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her across the street while she screamed for help, and forced her into an alley.

DHS said in a news release that he threw her to the ground, strangled her, and slammed the back of her head against the concrete until she lost consciousness.

When she woke up, he allegedly continued to assault her.

The woman’s screams were so loud that they were picked up on nearby home security cameras, The New York Post reported.

The assault ended only when a passing motorist startled the attacker and caused him to flee.

After the attack, the woman ran naked down the street looking for help until she found a nearby food truck worker who came to her aid.

Police later arrested Arauz-Medina, who is now facing charges of rape, sexual assault, assault, and drug possession.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has filed an arrest detainer asking local authorities to notify them before releasing Arauz-Medina so federal agents can take him into custody.

Chicago’s “sanctuary city” policy prevents police from honoring ICE detainers in most cases.

“A real-life nightmare: This criminal, who JB Pritzker continues to protect, viciously attacked an innocent woman who was walking the streets of Chicago,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin added, “This monster was released into our country by the Biden Administration. Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies protect criminal illegal alien rapists over American citizens. We will do everything in our power to ensure this wicked criminal never walks our streets again.”

DHS said Arauz-Medina crossed illegally into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, in September of last year.

He was released into the country soon after.

An immigration judge ordered him to be deported in July 2025, but he remained in the country.

Federal officials blasted Chicago’s sanctuary policies, saying they allow violent offenders to remain free instead of being removed.

Despite what the department called “Democrats’ government shutdown,” ICE said its agents will continue working to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from U.S. communities.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.