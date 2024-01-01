Share
News

Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Unconscious 15-Year-Old Girl

 By Richard Moorhead  January 1, 2024 at 2:08pm
Share

An illegal immigrant has been charged with the rape of an unconscious 15-year-old girl.

Hamilton County, Tennessee, sheriff’s deputies arrested Erik Santillan on Dec. 10, according to WTVC-TV in Chattanooga.

The 21-year-old was identified as an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

The victim told police she drank alcohol with the accused at a friend’s house in Ooltewah, Tennessee, on June 20, 2022.

She said she later woke up to find that she had been sexually assaulted, and an examination showed she had internal injuries, WTVC reported.

Trending:
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders

The victim said she told the woman of the house, Santillan’s aunt, what had happened, but the “aunt was protecting Erik because she was afraid of law enforcement becoming involved.”

The friend also told law enforcement that she saw Santillan raping the 15-year-old.

The suspect “became scarce” in the weeks following the incident, according to WTVC.

Law enforcement initially believed that he had fled to Mexico.

However, authorities eventually learned Santillan was residing in Orlando, Florida. They reached him by phone there but were unable to get his address.

WRCB-TV in Chattanooga reported on Dec. 19 that the suspect had been taken into custody in Greenville, South Carolina.

It said he was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.

Related:
Sporting Goods Store Employees Fired After Chasing Alleged Gun Thief Despite Good Intentions: Report

Santillan is facing a felony charge of aggravated rape, according to Chattanoogan.com.

He was being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

The charge is punishable by between 15 and 60 years in prison.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Unconscious 15-Year-Old Girl
Tough Guy Actor, Known Recently for 'The Sopranos,' Dies in Greece
'Unconscionable': Speaker Johnson Slams WH Talk of 'Regular Migration' and Amnesty for 'Vital' Illegals
Biden Scolds the Media, Tells Journalists to Start Reporting 'The Right Way'
Ron DeSantis Tells Interviewer 1 Thing He Would Change About GOP Primary Campaign
See more...

Conversation