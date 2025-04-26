Illegal Alien Arrested After Game of Hide-and-Seek Allegedly Takes a Heinous Turn

An illegal alien who entered the country twice during the Joe Biden open border era is giving Americans another reminder of how dangerous the legacy of those years is going to be.

Mexican national Samuel Cobos Carmona, 20, was arrested this week in Southwest Florida, on charges of raping a 13-year-old boy during a game of hide-and-seek, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel said in a video release.

When it comes to the case for condemning Democratic Party policies on illegal immigration, and proving President Donald Trump’s national crackdown is correct, Carmona could be Exhibit A.

“People often question why myself and my fellow sheriffs in the state of Florida are working with our federal partners to round individuals like this up to get them the hell out of here. This is why,” Prummel said in Facebook video.

“Sanctuary cities and states that are putting these individuals’ safety in front of the safety of our citizens and our children, they ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

According to WZVN-TV in Naples, the alleged assault took place the evening of April 13.

Public details are sketchy, but the father told investigators the two boys, ages 13 and 8, were visiting his home, the station reported. The boys were playing in the yard outside about 9:30 p.m. while he was inside working.

Carmona entered the yard and began playing hide-and-seek with the boys. While in a wooded area with the 13-year-old, the station reported, Carmona allegedly committed the assault.

Check out the WZVN report below.







“According to these statements in a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit, the man asked the boy if he wanted to touch him,” WWSB-TV in Sarasota reported.

“When the boy refused, the man grabbed him, held him down and pulled down the boy’s pants. The man covered the boy’s mouth to muffle screams and sexually assaulted him.

“After the assault was over, the statements said, the boy lay still until his younger brother found him.”

The boy initially said nothing about the attack but eventually told the mother of a friend. The mother convinced him to tell his parents who then contacted authorities, WWSB reported.

The father “suggested” Carmona was responsible, according to the station. When deputies located Carmona on Monday, he was cutting the grass at a home in Englewood, according to WWSB.

He initially denied the attack but later confessed, according to the station.

The story is horrifying, but it’s all too familiar: Innocent victims being targeted by monsters who would not be in the country at all if it were not for the lawless policies of the Biden administration and the Democratic Party.

Trump’s election victory in November is one sign of how sick Americans are of the situation, and Trump is following through. but Democratic behavior hasn’t changed. (Just look at the case of “Maryland man” Abrego Garcia.)

One woman interviewed by WZVN about the Charlotte County case might have spoken for millions, though:

“If it was my kid, I’d probably want him, like, executed. You know, get the chair,” she said.

Carmona remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, of course. But the verdict is already in on the disastrous Democratic policies that allowed him to be in the country in the first place.

When it comes to placing every American in danger, Joe Biden, his legacy, and the entire Democratic Party are steeped in guilt.

