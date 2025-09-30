Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE After Targeting DHS Chopper Pilot with Laser Pointer in Portland

Federal authorities said four people were taken into custody after a laser pointer was aimed at a Department of Homeland Security helicopter in Portland — all illegal aliens.

The FBI Portland Division said the incident happened on Saturday evening.

Agents said a Customs and Border Protection helicopter was conducting law enforcement operations when it was struck by the laser.

Another aircraft in the area was also targeted.

Just in — The FBI raided a home near the Portland ICE facility as part of an investigation involving an individual shining a high-powered laser at a military helicopter performing lawful duties. Turns out the suspect was an illegal alien who is now in ICE custody. Additionally,… https://t.co/nYaCMb23Aa pic.twitter.com/ogJIGR5DnI — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 29, 2025

Federal agents searched a residence associated with the alleged perpetrator.

The FBI said the person accused of pointing the laser and three others were inside the home.

“Agents made contact with the subject, as well as three other inhabitants who were at the residence. All four suspects are in the U.S. illegally, and were placed into the custody of @EROSeattle personnel,” the FBI Portland Division said.

The four were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

“The federal government will not tolerate violence against federal officers, nor will we tolerate assaults on personal, commercial, or government aircraft,” the FBI said in a statement.

The laser device used in the crime was recovered during the search.

FBI Portland also shared images of the suspect and the act on social media.

The Federal Aviation Administration has repeatedly warned about the danger of laser strikes.

Agents made contact with the subject, as well as three other inhabitants who were at the residence. All four suspects are in the U.S. illegally, and were placed into the custody of @EROSeattle personnel. — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) September 29, 2025

The laser that was used was acquired during the course of the investigation. The federal government will not tolerate violence against federal officers, nor will we tolerate assaults on personal, commercial, or government aircraft. https://t.co/rl6ZOc5nue — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) September 29, 2025

“Laser pointers may seem like a toy, office tool, or game. Pointed to the sky, lasers are a serious threat,” the Federal Aviation Administration said on its website.

“A laser can incapacitate pilots, putting thousands of passengers at risk every year. Pilots reported 12,840 laser strikes to the FAA in 2024.”

The FAA says shining a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime.

Violators face criminal prosecution and FAA fines of up to $32,646 per violation.

