Philadelphia residents wait in a line around city hall to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting on Oct. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia residents wait in a line around city hall to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting on Oct. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Matthew Hatcher - AFP / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien Charged With Fraudulently Voting in Crucial Swing State During 2024 Election

 By Jack Davis  March 6, 2026 at 3:59pm
An illegal immigrant with a history of voting even though he was not a U.S. citizen has been arrested and charged with illegally voting in federal elections held in 2024.

Mahady Sacko, 50, was arrested and charged with “fraudulent voting in the 2024 federal election by an illegal alien” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to WHTM-TV.

Sacko allegedly said he was a U.S. citizen when he voted in person, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Sacko had been ordered to be deported in 2000, but was never sent out of the country.

If convicted, Sacko could face up to five years in prison.

An FBI agent who investigated the case said illegal voting was nothing new for Sacko, according to Fox News.

A criminal complaint filed against Sacko said that according to Pennsylvania state voting records, Sacko “voted in the following federal elections: the 2008 general election, the 2012 general election, the 2016 primary election, the 2016 general election, the 2020 primary election [and] the 2020 general election.”

“Sacko voted in person for each of these elections, except for the 2020 primary election, in which he voted by mail,” the complaint said.

“On each occasion, Sacko falsely represented that he was a U.S. citizen,” it continued.

The complaint also said Sacko appealed his expulsion from America to Mauritania.

Although he lost his appeal in 2002, he never left.

Sacko was picked up again in January 2007 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“However, Sacko did not have a current passport from Mauritania and ICE/ERO was unable to obtain one for him,” the complaint said.

“As a result, ICE/ERO was unable to enforce the decision of the Immigration Judge and remove Sacko from the United States. Sacko was placed on supervision with ICE/ERO, which required him to regularly report to their office as an alien under an order of deportation,” the complaint said, noting that he complied with that stipulation.

The complaint said the investigation of Sacko began in April 2025 when the Department of Homeland Security was made aware that the illegal immigrant was alleged to have been voting in federal elections.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
