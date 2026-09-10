Share
News
A crime scene in a city at night with blue and red police lights.
A crime scene in a city at night with blue and red police lights. (Ajax9 / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien Charged with Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Girl From Her Home and Sexually Assaulting Her

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2026 at 8:18am
Share

A man arrested in a child kidnapping who is suspected of sexually abusing the child is an illegal immigrant, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A DHS representative said it has lodged a detainer for Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, after he was arrested, according to Fox News. The detainer would eventually send the suspect into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The incident took place in Washington Borough, New Jersey.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Perez-Amador faces two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to WRNJ-FM.

After a 6-year-old girl was taken from her home on Saturday, Perez-Amador was charged with first-degree home invasion burglary and first-degree kidnapping.

The additional charges were the result of further investigation.

The child was reported missing at 2:51 a.m. on Saturday.

Should sexual crimes against children be punishable by death?


The child was found an hour later as she was walking home, with police locating her as she was returning on foot.

Perez-Amador, who was known to the child, was arrested over the weekend.

“When a child in our community is at risk, law enforcement responds as one. I witnessed first-hand as all involved agencies worked with focus on one common goal — to bring this child to safety,” Warren County Prosecutor Jessica Cardone said.

“Protecting our children is a responsibility we take very seriously, and our commitment does not end with an arrest. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office will now proceed with this prosecution and continue our pursuit of justice,” Cardone said.

Related:
Former NFL Scout Who Murdered His Pregnant Girlfriend to Avoid Being a Father Learns His Fate

Washington Township Police Chief Christopher Jones said the arrest was the result of multi-agency collaboration.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim, and we wish the best to them and their family,” he said.

The prosecutor’s office said the first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge has a maximum sentence of 25 years to life. The maximum sentence on a charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child is five years.

A first-degree kidnapping charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment with 25 years of parole ineligibility. First-degree home invasion burglary has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

DHS said that the suspect was previously detained by ICE after a 2024 DUI arrest.

“The Biden administration then released him back into the community despite being a criminal illegal alien with no right to remain in our country,” a DHS representative said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Patriots Announcers in Disbelief as QB Throws Away Season Opener on Final Play: 'What Was He Thinking?'
Report: Trump No Longer Weighing Vance Vs. Rubio for 2028 - Has Made Up His Mind on Who Will Be Nominee
Watch: Dozens of Riot Police, Anti-Trump Crowd Engage in Full-on Standoff Outside RNC - Arrests Made
Former NFL Scout Who Murdered His Pregnant Girlfriend to Avoid Being a Father Learns His Fate
Illegal Alien Charged with Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Girl From Her Home and Sexually Assaulting Her
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation