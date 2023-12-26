Illegal Alien Deported 5 Times Sentenced in 'Horrific' Beating, Rape of Woman with Special Needs

An illegal alien deported from the country five times will spend the next two decades in an American prison.

German Mathews was sentenced to between 19 and 24 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of rape and felonious assault in a Hamilton County, Ohio, trial earlier this year, according to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

The Nicaraguan national ambushed and attacked a developmentally disabled woman at a bus stop in May in the Cincinnati suburb of Forest Park, the station reported.

The woman suffered facial fractures and other injuries in the attack. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers — a veteran attorney with decades of experience — described the crime as one of the most violent attacks she’s seen.

“This man stalked and brutally attacked a total stranger,” Powers said in a statement when Matthews was indicted, according to WLWT. “What happened to this victim is horrifying.”

“He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words,” Forest Park Police Department Sgt. Jackie Dreyer said of the 40-year-old offender, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

His victim was 44, the newspaper reported.

The illegal alien attempted to flee the scene of the crime after police responded to a 911 call, only for police to apprehend him with blood-covered hands.

In an attempt to excuse his conduct, Mathews told authorities he had been “possessed by a demon” when committing the brutal crime, according to the New York Post.

Mathews’ attorney said Matthews had stolen liquor from a convenience store before the attack, was intoxicated at the time, and had no memory of what had taken place, according to the Post.

Powers described the case as the second of its kind in her jurisdiction this year, according to WLWT.

“This is the second case in two months of women being violently attacked and raped by individuals who are here illegally,” she said in the statement, according to WLWT. “It’s infuriating.”

Mathews was first deported in 2005 after being arrested at the international border of Texas, according to WKRC-TV in Cincinnati.

The illegal alien was arrested in 2012 in Florida for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Authorities ultimately decided not to pursue criminal charges in that matter.

Mathews admitted to illegally entering the United States by rafting across the Rio Grande in a July 2017 criminal complaint, according to WKRC.

Mathews will presumably face deportation after serving his Ohio sentence — for the sixth time.

